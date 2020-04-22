BISD teachers, staff to return to campuses next month - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

BISD teachers, staff to return to campuses next month

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:10 pm

BISD teachers, staff to return to campuses next month Staff report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Independent School District said some teachers and staff members will return to campuses to conduct school business and complete the 2019-2020 school year.

“Brownsville ISD is preparing a soft opening of our school district to complete the school year,” said Dr. René Gutiérrez, superintendent of schools for Brownsville Independent School District. “I will be submitting, in writing, to the principals the procedures for a soft opening of campuses and to also ensure that COVID-19 precautions are in place for the safety and well-being of everyone.”

The timeline to begin the soft opening of all schools will be between May 4 through May 11. BISD will continue distance learning through online and printed instructional packets for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

In the coming weeks, teachers and staff will have a voluntary opportunity to go to their classrooms for video instruction, complete the school year, and prepare for upcoming events.

“We appreciate all the hard work and countless hours that our students and teachers have invested in the new online distance learning,” added Gutiérrez. “The soft opening is subject to change based on new developments and circumstances.”

More about

Posted in on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:10 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]