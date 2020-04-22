BISD teachers, staff to return to campuses next month

The Brownsville Independent School District said some teachers and staff members will return to campuses to conduct school business and complete the 2019-2020 school year.

“Brownsville ISD is preparing a soft opening of our school district to complete the school year,” said Dr. René Gutiérrez, superintendent of schools for Brownsville Independent School District. “I will be submitting, in writing, to the principals the procedures for a soft opening of campuses and to also ensure that COVID-19 precautions are in place for the safety and well-being of everyone.”

The timeline to begin the soft opening of all schools will be between May 4 through May 11. BISD will continue distance learning through online and printed instructional packets for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

In the coming weeks, teachers and staff will have a voluntary opportunity to go to their classrooms for video instruction, complete the school year, and prepare for upcoming events.

“We appreciate all the hard work and countless hours that our students and teachers have invested in the new online distance learning,” added Gutiérrez. “The soft opening is subject to change based on new developments and circumstances.”