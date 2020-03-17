BISD suspends classes for an additional week - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BISD suspends classes for an additional week

Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 11:10 am

BISD suspends classes for an additional week BY GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Independent School District on Tuesday suspended classes for an additional week, extending Spring Break for students at least through March 27.

BISD said all other personnel, including teachers, administrators and support staff, would report to work as scheduled on Monday, March 23. The district said the situation would be re-evaluated next Wednesday to determine when students would return.

BISD is Brownsville’s largest school system with nearly 50,000 students. In addition to classes the district provides breakfast, noon and evening meals to the majority of its students.

In addition to meals, the district is evaluating how it would provide classes to students online in a district where many students do not have high-speed internet access.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 11:10 am.

