BISD schools closed until further notice

Posted: Monday, March 30, 2020 8:00 am

Posted: Monday, March 30, 2020 8:00 am

BISD schools closed until further notice

Brownsville Independent School District Superintendent Rene Gutierrez has announced that all BISD schools will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus.

Gutierrez made the announcement Sunday evening on the district's Facebook page.

"President Donald Trump just announced extending social distancing until April 30, 2020. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino issued mandatory " Shelter-in-Place" that is still in effect starting Wednesday, March 25, 2020, through April 8, 2020,"Gutierrez wrote.

He said based on the information the following adjustments will go into effect:

>> Schools will remain closed until further notice effective immediately.

>> Distribution of Instructional packets will only continue via mail-out and upon parent request. Devices will continue to be distributed upon parent request Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Parents contact the School Principal for either the instructional packets and/or devices distribution times.

>> Our District commits to providing the Child Nutrition Meal program services from Monday-Friday from 11:30 am-1:00 pm at the same 12 designated locations.

>> The designated essential campus staff will report to work Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 am-2:00 pm.

>> Teachers need to continue to prepare for the long-term online learning by ensuring either usage or/and certification of any remote learning platform: Microsoft, Google Classroom, Apple Teacher, SeeSaw, Nearpod, Canvas, Classdojo, Blackboard, and Remind.|

>> All staff members must be available remotely from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm Monday through Friday.

>> Departments will continue to provide campus support.

