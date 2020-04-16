BISD resumes meal program at nine locations

The Brownsville Independent School District announced Thursday that the distribution of meals will continue next week on Tuesday and Thursday at nine locations.

Since March 23, BISD says it has served over 230,000 meals, breakfast and lunch.

The Food and Nutrition Services Department will set-up drive-thrus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following locations:

· Besteiro Middle School – 6280 Southmost Rd.

· Castaneda Elementary – 3201 Lima St.

· Hanna Early College High School – 2615 E. Price Rd.

· Lopez Early College High School – 3205 S. Dakota Ave.

· Manzano Middle School – 2580 W. Alton Gloor Blvd.

· Pace Early College High School – 314 E. Los Ebanos Blvd.

· Porter Early College High School – 3500 International Blvd.

· Rivera Early College High School – 6955 Ruben M. Torres Blvd.

· Vela Middle School – 4905 Paredes Line Rd.

Due to the volume of meals requested, BISD is adjusting the available resources to the other campuses that need attention. While the other three sites will be closed, parents still have the option to pick-up meals at any of the above locations. The opportunity to receive meals does not change.

The meals are available to any child up to 18 years of age. Children must be in the vehicle to receive their meals and do not need to be enrolled in BISD.

Families that are in the vehicle need to adhere to the local county mandates and wear masks.

Other measures include:

· Campuses will remain closed until further notice;

· Instructional support will continue as packets are mailed upon parent request and distance learning is implemented;

· Campus staff will continue to work remotely; and

· BISD Departments will continue to provide campus support

“I want to thank our BISD community for their cooperation and understanding of this new update,” said Dr. René Gutiérrez, superintendent of schools of Brownsville Independent School District. “We will continue adjusting as needed so, please continue to take precautionary measures and stay safe.”

For more information, contact the Brownsville Independent School District at 956.548.8000.