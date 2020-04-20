BISD receives meal services grant - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

BISD receives meal services grant

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 20, 2020 7:30 pm

BISD receives meal services grant Staff Report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Independent School District’s Food and Nutrition Services Department received $14,000 in grants to seven schools for supplies and resources to help facilitate school meal delivery and distribution during COVID-19.

Dairy Max and the Dallas Cowboys, in partnership with GENYOUth, established a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support Texas schools and school nutrition partners.

GENYOUth is a national nonprofit organization that empowers students to create a healthier future for themselves and their peers by convening a network of private and public partners to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that create healthier school communities.

The amount of $2,000 will go to the following seven schools: Hanna Early College High School; Lopez Early College High School; Manzano Middle School; Pace Early College High School; Porter Early College High School; Rivera Early College High School; and Vela Middle School.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a partner of GENYOUth and be awarded with their support to continue our efforts of meal delivery and distribution,” said Laura Villarreal, director of food and nutrition services of BISD. “Each school is eligible to receive up to $3,000 and the grant funds can be used towards the purchase of resources needed to provide continued school meal programs such as soft-sided coolers, bags and containers for individual servings, and protective gear for food service sanitation and safety.”

More about

Posted in on Monday, April 20, 2020 7:30 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]