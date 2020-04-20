BISD receives meal services grant

The Brownsville Independent School District’s Food and Nutrition Services Department received $14,000 in grants to seven schools for supplies and resources to help facilitate school meal delivery and distribution during COVID-19.

Dairy Max and the Dallas Cowboys, in partnership with GENYOUth, established a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support Texas schools and school nutrition partners.

GENYOUth is a national nonprofit organization that empowers students to create a healthier future for themselves and their peers by convening a network of private and public partners to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that create healthier school communities.

The amount of $2,000 will go to the following seven schools: Hanna Early College High School; Lopez Early College High School; Manzano Middle School; Pace Early College High School; Porter Early College High School; Rivera Early College High School; and Vela Middle School.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a partner of GENYOUth and be awarded with their support to continue our efforts of meal delivery and distribution,” said Laura Villarreal, director of food and nutrition services of BISD. “Each school is eligible to receive up to $3,000 and the grant funds can be used towards the purchase of resources needed to provide continued school meal programs such as soft-sided coolers, bags and containers for individual servings, and protective gear for food service sanitation and safety.”