BISD Proud: Superintendent, trustees recognize top prospective graduates

Top administrators with the Brownsville Independent School District spent Friday morning presenting congratulatory yard signs to each prospective valedictorian at every BISD high school, a task that took them to every corner of the city.

Administrators and members of the BISD Board of Trustees traveled to each valedictorian’s home to recognize his or her accomplishments. Additionally, principals at each high school in coming days will present yard signs to the entire top 10 percent of the Class of 2020, a group that numbers some 330 students across the district.

Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said he and the board intended Friday morning’s gesture as a way to recognize the top students and celebrate all of their accomplishments.

“This was one of those memory events,” he said. “Even though the students are no longer allowed to be in class, we had the chance to go to their homes and congratulate them for all that they have done. We haven’t forgotten our kids. They are still our number one priority.”

Gutierrez also shared preliminary plans for this year’s graduation ceremonies. May 27 is the district’s final class day. Within a few days of that BISD will hold online graduation ceremonies for each high school to certify graduates and facilitate obtaining transcripts for college entrance purposes.

“But then, after that, we’re hoping to be allowed to have graduation at (Sams) Stadium, possibly in June, July or even August,” Gutierrez said.

Class of 2020 valedictorians include:

>> Brownsville Early College High School: Ramses Linan

>> Hanna Early College High School: Ana Karen Ramos

>> Lopez Early College High School: Johana Paola Fuentes

>> Pace Early College High School: Nia Isabella Garza

>> Porter Early College High School: Rodrigo Cisneros

>> Rivera Early College High School: Vianca Citali Flores

>> Veterans Early College High School: Hannah Jordan Edelstein

glong@brownsvilleherald.com