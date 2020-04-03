BISD postpones child meal plans; Cites rules mandated by govt officials

The Brownsville Independent School District announced on Friday that they will be postponing the Child Nutrition Meal Program, which gives free daily meals to BISD students during this pandemic, starting Wednesday until further notice.
According to the statement, the reason for the postponement of the free meals, and other changes, is because President Donald Trump mandated social distancing until April 30, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended school closures until May 4 and Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. issued mandatory “shelter in place” until April 8.
The rule to receive the meals at BISD was to bring the children in the car so they could receive it. However, during a press conference on Wednesday, Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio announced the department was going to start stopping cars with two or more individuals because it violates social distancing. He said children should not be in the car and only one person per family should be getting the essentials at the stores.
Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez in a Facebook post on Friday informed the community of the BISD changes that “whenever you make a decision to stop providing meals in an economically depressed community, you know it will hurt. But you also have to weigh risk and exposure versus the benefits.”
Brownsville Independent School District officials did not reply to a request for comment Friday.
Mendez said that on a county-wide phone call Superintendent Rene Gutierrez stated BISD has three individuals who recently tested positive for COVID-19 — two students and one employee — and Gutierrez did not want to risk exposing anyone. Mendez added if BISD were to re-start the providing of meals in the future there should not be a requirement to have children in the vehicle.
“The Brownsville Independent School District can confirm the postponement of the Child Nutrition Meal Program effective Wednesday, April 8, until further notice. The postponement is based on new developments with protecting the health and safety of our students and staff and due to the increasing rise of positive COVID-19 cases in Cameron County, especially in Brownsville. We will distribute meals on Monday and Tuesday and will be providing breakfast and lunch for the remaining week. I want to thank our BISD community for their cooperation and understanding of this new update. We will continue adjusting as needed so, please continue to take precautionary measures and stay safe,” said Brownsville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. René Gutiérrez.
“Brownsville received 5 new COVID-19 positives [Thursday]. That puts our number at 23. I cannot stress enough that these numbers will keep going up for the next two weeks at least. Many of these cases are related to others, showing us just how contagious the virus can be,” Mendez wrote. “This is why we have taken strict measures and will continue to do so. This isn’t about politics, this isn’t about targeting certain businesses. It’s about limiting risk and saving lives.”
BISD also announced several other changes such as: schools will remain closed until further notice, distribution of instructional packets will only continue via mail-out and upon parent request and campus staff will work remotely from home effective Monday.
“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of this new updated plan. We will continue adjusting as needed based on new developments,” the statement signed by Gutierrez reads. “Please continue to take precautionary measures and stay safe.”