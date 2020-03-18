BISD OKs at-home instruction, meals during shutdown

The 48,000 students who attend BISD schools won’t return to actual classrooms until April 6 at the earliest, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be going back to school.

The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees decided at an emergency meeting Wednesday to keep the district’s 57 campuses closed through at least the first week of April as part of the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

The board decided it would be back to the books for the district’s students as scheduled next week after Superintendent René Gutiérrez and his staff outlined instructional and meal distribution plans during a meeting at the Buchanan Performing Arts Center.

Staff at each school will distribute a choice of paper-based learning packets or iPads or Chromebooks to students beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. In a survey on the BISD web page, 1,772 respondents opted for the online learning option and 577 for the paper packet option as of Wednesday afternoon, said Dora Sauceda, assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.

In a presentation to the board, Sauceda said the lessons include concepts the students were studying before Spring Break, and at least for now do not break new ground. She said C&I staff have been working extra hours to have the packets ready when instruction starts up again next week. The online version of the lessons is on the BISD web site at the lower left.

Meanwhile, Food and Nutrition Services will distribute combination breakfast and lunch packets, one per student, at 12 school sites around the city. Parents must bring each child who is to receive a meal packet with them to receive the meal, FNS director Laura Villarreal said. The packets include that day’s lunch and the following day’s cold breakfast.

Serving hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Villarreal said the program works almost exactly like the summer feeding option when BISD serves summer meals at many of its campuses. She said she was able to combine eligibility numbers to be able to serve meals to all students but that it would be on a first-come, first-served basis. During normal times BISD serves about 30,000 breakfast meals and 30,000 lunches daily.

The pickup sites are Casteñeda, Morningside and Pullam elementary schools, Besteiro, Manzano and Vela middle school, Pace, Hanna, Lopez, Porter and Rivera early college high schools, and the Central Administration Building on Palm Boulevard.

The board approved a 45-day $500,000 discretionary fund for Gutiérrez and his administration to pay for unexpected expenses. The district has already spent $1.2 million to buy Clorox 360 disinfectant spray machines for every school. The fund will make sure employees receive full paychecks despite hours missed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gutiérrez said the Texas Education Agency has stressed that it wants instruction to continue even though schools are shut down. He said that all expenses need to be documented so that they can be reimbursed later.

Sauceda said class dojo and Google classroom, learning assistants that students are used to using, will be available in the online at-home lessons. She showed a Powerpoint slide that gave a time schedule complete with lunch break and dismissal time for parents to follow.

Each school will have a skeleton staff of no more than 10 people, and the Central Office on Price Road will have no more than 50 people working at one time.

The board also approved an amendment to the BISD group health insurance plan to eliminate co-pays and deductibles for diagnostic testing for COVID-19.

