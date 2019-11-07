BISD mulls sanctions on Castro

The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees voted early Thursday to take possible action on sanctions against board member Erasmo Castro.

The action came at the end of a closed-door executive session that lasted more than three hours, a year to the day from Castro’s election to the board and on the same day that the Cameron County District Attorney’s office charged him with driving while intoxicated in an accident on Sept. 3.

The board passed a motion that read, “Discussion, consideration and possible action on sanctions for Board Member Erasmo Castro. No board member would say whether that meant Castro was actually sanctioned.

At the board’s October meeting Castro was censured. The board read aloud and released a statement of Disapproval with Respect to Events Concerning Mr. Erasmo Castro.

The statement expressed the board’s disapproval concerning “recent occurrences, some on social media, which have demeaned the board as a whole.”

Several parents had expressed concern to BISD about Castro’s behavior, some even to the point of filing grievances against him. Among other measures, the board modified its guidelines for members visiting school campuses to require prior approval. A chief complaint involved Castro going onto school campuses unannounced, taking photos with students and posting them on his Facebook pages.

The vote at Wednesday’s meeting received a 6-1 vote, with Castro voting against.

Thereafter he posted a lengthy statement on his Facebook page condemning other members of the board and accusing them of self-dealing and taking bribes.

“I have always shared my concern with vendors putting money in the pockets of board members in order to secure contracts with what is the biggest school budget ($600 million a year) south of San Antonio. It is my belief that board members have become creative in the way they collect these monies,” the statement begins.

On Thursday Castro said he believes he is being retaliated against because he went to law enforcement with his concerns.

Meanwhile, the district attorney’s office filed DWI charges against Castro on Wednesday stemming from a traffic accident that occurred Sept., 3 at East Morrison Road and Stagecoach Trail. Castro was charged with a Class B misdemeanor. Also, Castro earlier this week filed a motion to dismiss a petition calling for his removal from office that was filed in response to the DWI charges.

