BISD mulls Castro’s censure; Trustees vote to consider admonishment

After meeting behind closed doors for nearly three hours Monday night, the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to place the proposed censure of trustee Erasmo Castro on the agenda for the board’s next meeting.

The vote was 6-1, with Castro voting against the measure. Castro attended Monday night’s meeting but was not present during the closed-door session. The meeting where his proposed censure will be on the agenda is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in the board room of the BISD administration building at 1900 Price Road.

Castro said he would ask the board to discuss the proposal to censure him in open session.

Monday night, the board reconvened in open session after meeting in closed session for about two hours and 45 minutes. During the closed session, Brownsville attorney Star Jones represented Castro.

Before voting to place the proposed censure on the Oct. 29 agenda, board member Drue Brown read this statement: “The BISD Board of Trustees does not approve of nor support the behavior of inappropriate postings on Facebook and alleged intoxication by Mr. Erasmo Castro. His behavior, as alleged in a parent’s complaint, is inconsistent with the BISD board’s strong commitment to the safety and education of the students served by the Brownsville Independent School District.”

She also said the statement would be provided to Castro, as per sanctions approved by the board when it recently updated its Board Standard Operating Procedures Manual to include guidelines for board members visiting schools.

Board action against Castro appears to stem from complaints filed by a parent about his behavior, Castro’s arrest Sept. 2 on charges of driving while intoxicated in Brownsville and reports of Castro allegedly being intoxicated in public.

The parent’s complaint appeared to be about Castro taking pictures with students at schools and posting them on his Facebook page.

The board on Oct. 8 refined its policy on access to school facilities to clearly state that board members are included and need permission just like anyone else to visit a school, and that not following guidelines for access constitutes trespassing.

