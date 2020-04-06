BISD meal distribution ends this week

The Brownsville Independent School District is reminding parents the distribution of meals will be postponed effective Wednesday, April 8, until further notice.

“The postponement is based on new developments with protecting the health and safety of our students and staff and due to the increasing rise of positive COVID-19 cases in Cameron County, especially in Brownsville,” said BISD superintendent René Gutiérrez. “We will distribute meals on Monday and Tuesday and will be providing breakfast and lunch for the remaining week.”

The Food and Nutrition Services Department will provide meal packages on Tuesday. Wednesday is the last day where parents can pick up meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the 12 designated locations:

· Besteiro Middle School – 6280 Southmost Rd.

· Castaneda Elementary – 3201 Lima St.

· Central Administration Building – 708 Palm Blvd.

· Hanna Early College High School – 2615 E. Price Rd.

· Lopez Early College High School – 3205 S. Dakota Ave.

· Manzano Middle School – 2580 W. Alton Gloor Blvd.

· Morningside Elementary – 1025 Morningside Rd.

· Pace Early College High School – 314 E. Los Ebanos Blvd.

· Porter Early College High School – 3500 International Blvd.

· Pullam Elementary – 3200 Madrid Ave.

· Rivera Early College High School – 6955 Ruben M. Torres Blvd.

· Vela Middle School – 4905 Paredes Line Rd.

The district says schools will remain closed until further notice; instructional support will continue as packets are mailed upon parent request and distance learning is implemented; campus staff will work remotely from home and BISD departments will continue to provide campus support.

For more information, contact the Brownsville Independent School District at 956.548.8000.