BISD lands high mark: District earns top rating in accountability

BISD lands high mark: District earns top rating in accountability

Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 9:30 pm

By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Independent School District received an A rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2018-2019 school year, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by TEA.

BISD announced the A rating in a video on its website, in which Superintendent René Gutiérrez and members of the BISD Board of Trustees congratulated the district’s students, teachers and staff for the accomplishment.

TEA began assigning letter grades to districts last year — and to individual schools this year.

Last year, BISD received an overall score of 89 for a B rating, barely missing an A because of problems at Lincoln Park School. This year, Lincoln Park improved its rating by 35 points and received an A.

Among BISD’s 57 campuses as of last school year, 23 received an overall score in the 90s for an A, the district’s Department of Assessment, Research and Evaluation reported.

These campuses include: Brownsville Early College High School, Veterans Early College High School, Lincoln Park School; and Benavides, Breeden, Burns, Castañeda, Champion, Egly, Gallegos, Garden Park, Gonzalez, Keller, Longoria, Martin, Ortiz, Paredes, Pullam, Putegnat, Resaca, Sharp, Southmost and Yturria elementary schools.

Campuses receiving an overall score in the 80s for a “B” include: Hanna, Lopez, Pace, Porter, Rivera early college high schools, Brownsville Learning Academy High School, and Faulk, Garcia, Manzano, Oliveira, Perkins, Stell, Stillman and Vela middle schools; and Aiken, Brite, Cromack, Del Castillo, Garza, Hudson, Morningside, Palm Grove, Peña, Perez, Russell, Skinner and Vermillion elementary schools.

Campuses that made gains in their overall scores include: Hanna +3, Lopez +3, Pace +2, Porter +6, Rivera +1, BLA HS +12, Lincoln Park +35, Faulk +1, Perkins +1, Stell +5, Breeden +3, Castaneda +4, Champion +3, Cromack +1, Egly +4, Gallegos +8, Garden Park +2, Garza +2, Gonzalez +2, Keller +8, Martin +9, Pullam +1, Resaca +8, Skinner +2 and Victoria Heights +2.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 9:30 pm.

