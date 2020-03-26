BISD: Keep bringing the kids to receive school meals

Parents picking up meals for students in the Brownsville Independent School District will still have to bring the students with them to receive the meals, BISD said Wednesday.

The Texas Education Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture had announced earlier Wednesday that school districts could distribute the meals without parents having the children with them. However, neither agency clarified whether the districts would be reimbursed for meals distributed without the child being present.

Lacking clarification of the reimbursement issue, BISD chose to continue requiring students to be present, Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said.

BISD has been distributing breakfast and noon meals at 12 distribution sites around the city since Monday, in addition to iPads and Chromebooks for students doing their class work online while schools are closed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The district has been distributing instructional packets and online devices since Tuesday. Gutierrez said each day more and more students are checking out an IPad or Chromebook, “which is what we want.”

Schools will be closed at least through April 10 under shelter-in-place orders from County Judge Eddie Treviño, with students tentatively scheduled to return to classes April 13.