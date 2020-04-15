BISD issues statement on distance learning - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BISD issues statement on distance learning

Posted: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:00 pm

BISD issues statement on distance learning By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Independent School District issued a statement Wednesday morning saying it was “using all available resources to communicate with our parents and students who are distance learning.”

The statement came in response to a parent who contacted The Brownsville Herald asking if school secretaries were authorized to contact parents about student activities.

During an online town hall on Monday, Superintendent Rene Gutierrez referred to Texas Education Agency guidelines directing school districts statewide to use all resources at their disposal to communicate with parents and students and document that instruction is continuing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“All BISD personnel are assisting teachers at this time and have been assigned to provide support per the Texas Education Agency guidelines. Whether it’s accessing packets online or requesting an instructional packet, we want to ensure that we are reaching out as well as responding to our parents and students,” the statement read.

“BISD’s mission is to graduate students who are prepared to excel in higher education and successfully pursue career opportunities in a changing global society by maximizing resources to ensure equitable opportunities for all students,” the statement also said.

Nearly 47,000 students attend BISD’s 57 campuses. They have been engaged in online distance learning since March 23, the date they were scheduled to return to classes after Spring Break. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all schools statewide to close at least through May 4. BISD closed all schools until further notice. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez ordered schools closed through the end of the academic school year in early June.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:00 pm.

