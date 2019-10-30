BISD hosts Buddy Fun Meet for special needs students

Wearing their official T-shirts of different colors, hundreds of elementary school students participated in the yearly “Buddy Fun Meet” by the Brownsville Independent School District Wednesday at Sam’s Stadium.

The event has been going on for 21 years and its main purpose is for special education children to make lifetime friends with other students of the schools. This year, Porter and Rivera High cluster schools were invited.

“The Buddy Fun Meet has been going around for 20 years and I’ve been involved with it for 18 years. So, its been a long tradition and what we do is we have the children come and play games with a buddy and the children are from the special education class,” Juan David Lucio, Special Olympics director for BISD, said at the event. “Our hope is that they make lifetime friends, they play together today and when they see each other at school they have lunch together or be friends outside of school and play together.”

Lucio said the event is important because special education students have a lot of talent and they bring happiness to those who surround them. He added they are very special people with their own gifts.

“It’s very important because we want the whole community to know that our students in special education have a lot of talent, they have a lot of gifts as well and they have a lot to give back to the community,” he said. “We see them as very special people and they have their own kind of gifts.”

At the event, there were several stations for children to play and spend time together including basketball, soccer, bowling, parachute, tennis and a counselor’s corner.

“The most important is the counselor’s corner; the counselors sit down and talk to them on how to be a good buddy to each other, to respect their differences and similarities and how to grow together,” Lucio said.

Also at the event were members of Alhambra, a charity organization dedicated to helping and assisting special needs children and their families.

“The event gives the opportunity for the special education kids and the event it is really a blessing,” Richard Hernandez, member of Alhambra, said. “We take care of the special kids, we do all kinds of fundraising for them and primary for them, we take them to the movies, we do prom night, so many more things.”

Hernandez said he has been part of the event for 17 years and each child deserves the opportunity to participate in events like this one where they meet friends.

“All of us are humans and deep inside each one is a child and each one deserves that opportunity and most of us take it for granted,” he said. “It could be any of our kids and we have to be blessed with what we have.”

