BISD, Fine Art museum to host contest exhibit by middle school artists

The Brownsville Independent School District Department of Fine Art will host its 44 th Annual Secondary Art Contest Exhibit at the Museum of Fine Art where hundreds of middle school students will show their work to the community for free at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The exhibit will run until the end of the month and features two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork. Teodoro Estrada, visual arts supervisor at the Fine Arts Department of BISD, said this is a great way to support the young minds that have been working to create the art pieces.

“We need to have a community that not only supports the arts but engages in the arts. So, it could be such as dialogue or it could be like a story-telling type of experience child to adult and vice versa,” he said. “This will help our community become more intellectual, a community that we so dearly want to create through the arts.”

Estrada said he invites parents and the community to attend the opening on Saturday so they can interact with the students and ask them about their art pieces and their inspiration. He said it will be a very exciting event.

“Our supporters who come to the museum on a regular basis, we do have a following, can just go to the students and ask questions if they’re interested in their art work,” he said. “It will be a very, very exciting body of work to view and hopefully to talk with the students because they’re very approachable and we also teach them to talk about art.”

Estrada said he wants to encourage parents to support their children, especially if they’re artists and creators. He said the art community is very energized.

“I am very excited about this and perhaps I am overly excited because I am an artist and an educator and I have been for forty years and to me I live with art every day, I deal with artists every day, I deal with children on a daily basis and their teachers and so I find it to be a very energized community of people that create and I can guarantee you that that energy has been transferred into the art world,” he said.

“I want to encourage the parents to continue to encourage their children, especially if they know that they’re creators or artistic. Being an artist is a fabulous thing to do and art nowadays debunks the cliché that you will starve as an artist because that is not true, it is not true anymore.”

Brownsville Museum of Fine Art Executive Director Deyanira Ramirez said it is important for the museum to support local and young artists. She said the pieces that will be on exhibit are very interesting.

“Us as a museum we have a mission to educate our community about the art, educate the children and young people so that they can come to the museum and visit us to experience art and maybe even become artists, too,” she said. “I hope the community comes and sees all the art that Brownsville students make in the classes that they’re taking. They’re very interesting pieces and some of the teachers have exhibited with us for several years.”

The opening is free and open to the public.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com