BISD extends at-home instruction through April 8 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

BISD extends at-home instruction through April 8

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 8:57 pm

BISD extends at-home instruction through April 8 By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

In keeping with Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.’s mandatory shelter-in-place order, effective Wednesday through April 8, the Brownsville Independent School District said at-home instruction would continue through that date and classes would resume April 13 at the earliest.

In a message Tuesday to district teachers and staff on Facebook, Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said distribution of meals and instructional packets would continue as scheduled at the 12 meal distribution sites around the city.

District personnel are distributing breakfast and lunch along with instructional packets to students from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the food distribution sites. Gutierrez urged teachers to fill out the Brownsville ISD Inventory of Training, Learning and Teaching Online Survey on the BISD website www.bisd.us to assist personnel with supporting student educational techhnology needs. Distribution of instructional packets begaan today. The district is also is checking out iPads and Chromebooks to students to help with online learning.

“During the next three weeks BISD teachers need to prepare for the long-term online teaching and learning by ensuring either usage and/or certification of any remote learning platform: Microsoft, Google Classroom, Apple Teacher” and others, Gutierrez said in the message.

The meal distribution sites are Casteñeda, Morningside and Pullam elementary schools, Besteiro, Manzano and Vela middle school, Pace, Hanna, Lopez, Porter and Rivera early college high schools, and the Central Administration Building on Palm Boulevard.

BISD personnel designated as essential staff are reporting to work from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are exempt from the shelter-in-place mandate. The group includes the principal, secretary and a janitor at each school, down from the 10 people originally envisioned at last week’s emergency board meeting.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

More about

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 8:57 pm. | Tags: ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]