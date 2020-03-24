BISD extends at-home instruction through April 8

In keeping with Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.’s mandatory shelter-in-place order, effective Wednesday through April 8, the Brownsville Independent School District said at-home instruction would continue through that date and classes would resume April 13 at the earliest.

In a message Tuesday to district teachers and staff on Facebook, Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said distribution of meals and instructional packets would continue as scheduled at the 12 meal distribution sites around the city.

District personnel are distributing breakfast and lunch along with instructional packets to students from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the food distribution sites. Gutierrez urged teachers to fill out the Brownsville ISD Inventory of Training, Learning and Teaching Online Survey on the BISD website www.bisd.us to assist personnel with supporting student educational techhnology needs. Distribution of instructional packets begaan today. The district is also is checking out iPads and Chromebooks to students to help with online learning.

“During the next three weeks BISD teachers need to prepare for the long-term online teaching and learning by ensuring either usage and/or certification of any remote learning platform: Microsoft, Google Classroom, Apple Teacher” and others, Gutierrez said in the message.

The meal distribution sites are Casteñeda, Morningside and Pullam elementary schools, Besteiro, Manzano and Vela middle school, Pace, Hanna, Lopez, Porter and Rivera early college high schools, and the Central Administration Building on Palm Boulevard.

BISD personnel designated as essential staff are reporting to work from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are exempt from the shelter-in-place mandate. The group includes the principal, secretary and a janitor at each school, down from the 10 people originally envisioned at last week’s emergency board meeting.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com