BISD experiences year of change in 2019

The last year of the decade marked a changing of the guard at the Brownsville Independent School District.

District voters changed the composition of the BISD Board of Trustees in the November 2018 election, setting the tone for 2019. Three new trustees joined the board: Drue Brown, the recently retired former BISD public information officer, beat out several opponents to take over the Position 1 seat held by former board president Cesar Lopez, who did not seek re-election. Erasmo Castro took over the Position 2 seat formerly held by board vice president Carlos Elizondo, and Prisci Roca Tipton defeated former BISD athletic director Joe A. Rodriguez for Position 4.

The board elected new officers, with Minerva M. Peña, the board’s longest-serving member, as president and Sylvia Atkinson, a former BISD administrator, as vice president.

BISD changed superintendents during 2019 but didn’t miss a beat academically. The district earned an A and almost all of its schools received an A or B grade in the annual state accountability ratings announced in August.

Other Brownsville area schools, notably IDEA Public Schools, Los Fresnos schools and schools in the South Texas Independent School District, also earned top state ratings. But among BISD’s 57 campuses, 23 earned ratings in the 90s, most of the rest had scores in the 80s, and only a handful received C grades.

The year had hardly gotten under way when the BISD board on Jan. 11 placed former Superintendent Esperanza Zendejas on administrative leave with pay pending further review. Days later the board hired Sylvia Hatton, the former executive director of the Region One Educational Service Center in Edinburg, as interim superintendent.

Zendejas’ fate seemed in retrospect to be a harbinger of things to come. In early December a federal grand jury handed down an indictment that charged Atkinson with accepting bribes. The indictment, unsealed just prior to her arrest on Dec. 10, detailed at least one incident in which she is accused of soliciting thousands of dollars from an undercover FBI agent posing as an employee of a Brownsville film production company.

At year’s end Atkinson remained out on bond facing eight counts including conspiracy to defraud the United States, bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, and five counts of violation of the Travel Act - State Bribery law.

Following Zendejas’ ouster, Hatton served through the end of the fiscal year on June 30. The district parted ways amicably with Zendejas on Feb. 13 in a way that did not involve a contractual buyout and allowed Zendejas to pursue other interests. She eventually went to work for the San Benito school district.

The district launched a search for a new superintendent through the Texas Association of School Boards that it billed as nationwide. Although having TASB do the search made the opening known to districts across the country, BISD ended up choosing a candidate close to home, René Gutiérrez, the longtime superintendent of the Edinburg school district.

Gutiérrez attended schools in Mexico but grew up in McAllen, graduated from McAllen High School and Texas Southmost College before earning his master’s and a doctorate in educational leadership from what became the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The board hired Gutierrez at a salary of $350,000.

“ I want the community to know that I’m going to work very hard to make sure that every child in our district is academically prepared and that we are creating well-rounded students either to the workforce or to higher education,” he said two weeks after taking the reins.

The transition has been smooth but not without controversy.

At the same time the board was considering its decision to hire Gutiérrez it was also confronting a loss in enrollment that had been going on for years. During public hearings concerning the possibility of closing schools, Hatton said that BISD was losing the equivalent of a school district the size of Roma’s every five years.

The board eventually decided to close Longoria, Resaca and Victoria Heights elementary schools and consolidate their students to JT Canales, Perez, Putegnat and Sharp elementary schools. The changes took effect at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

During the year Putegnat and Hudson elementary won the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award, the highest school recognition given by the U.S. Department of Education.

Meanwhile, the district struggled to find an appropriate response to Castro’s arrest in the early-morning hours of Sept. 2 on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Following Castro’s arrest, groups emerged that circulated petitions calling for his ouster. They complained about his DWI arrest and his practice of visiting BISD campuses unannounced, taking selfies with students and posting them to his Facebook pages.

The board first modified its rules for members visiting campuses, then censured Castro and finally outright banned him from campuses.

His DWI case remains pending. He is running for the Democratic nomination to represent District 38 in the Texas House of Representatives. The district is currently represented by state Rep. Eddie Lucio III, D-Brownsville.

Other notable accomplishments during the year:

>> UPBEAT!, the Lopez Early College High School barbershop choir, won the Barbershop Harmony Society’s high school nationals at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. In February, the group will perform at the Texas Music Educators Association annual convention in San Antonio.

>> The teacher and professional organization AFT BEST and BISD gave away 40,000 books to BISD students and teachers. The give-away followed months of planning and collaboration with First Book, which provided the books in a wide variety of categories.

>> The Pace Early College High School varsity women’s choir was named the 2020 Class 5A TMEA state honor choir.

>> A National History Day team representing Veterans Memorial Early College High School won third place at National History Day competition at the University of Maryland in suburban Washington, D.C. A second team from VMECHS qualified for the finals.

>> William Owens, a nationally known composer and former BISD band director, composed a concert march for middle school bands. Owens dedicated the march to BISD assistant band directors Joe Manzano and Mike Garza, two of his former students.

>> Teri Alarcon, a former Hanna principal and BISD assistant superintendent, became the superintendent of the Point Isabel Independent School District in Port Isabel.

>> Morningside Elementary School took children’s author Shawn Elliott Russell’s book “Be Still Little Tree Be Still” to heart, using its message of calm in the face of life’s challenges as a teaching and counseling tool.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com