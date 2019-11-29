BISD employee arrested on solicitation charges - Brownsville Herald: Local News

BISD employee arrested on solicitation charges

Posted: Friday, November 29, 2019 9:30 pm

BISD employee arrested on solicitation charges BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

An employee of the Brownsville Independent School District was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged solicitation of a minor online.

Brownsville Police Department Spokeswoman Melissa Gonzalez wrote that Stephen Robert Shull was arrested at approximately 3:07 p.m. on Wednesday.

Shull was listed as the Language Proficiency Assessment Committee Admin. on the Canales Elementary School website.

The man was charged with online Solicitation of a minor and was transported to the Brownsville city jail pending arraignment, according to Gonzalez.

