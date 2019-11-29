BISD employee arrested on solicitation charges

An employee of the Brownsville Independent School District was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged solicitation of a minor online.
Brownsville Police Department Spokeswoman Melissa Gonzalez wrote that Stephen Robert Shull was arrested at approximately 3:07 p.m. on Wednesday.
Shull was listed as the Language Proficiency Assessment Committee Admin. on the Canales Elementary School website.
The man was charged with online Solicitation of a minor and was transported to the Brownsville city jail pending arraignment, according to Gonzalez.