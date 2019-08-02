BISD employee accused of having improper relationship with student

A Brownsville Independent School District employee has been placed on leave following his arrest on charges of having an improper relationship with a student.

Adrian Navarro, an employee at Perkins Middle School, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of improper relationship between and educator and student and indecency with a child by sexual contact, police said.

The BISD Police Department made the arrest and is conducting the investigation.

Alfonso Gutierrez, spokesman for BISD, read from a statement “It is our understanding that BISD employee Adrian Navarro has been arrested. BISD is fully cooperating with all law enforcement agencies and it is the policy of course, of BISD, not to comment on pending personnel matters, but we do want to assure the community that we will continue to take all possible measures to protect the safety of our students.”

The first day of school for BISD students is Aug. 14.

