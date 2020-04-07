BISD could resume food distribution next week

Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said BISD could soon resume distributing school meals at 12 locations around the city, likely on a twice-a-week basis.

The Brownsville Independent School District has been distributing breakfast and lunch meals to students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. since March 23, the day BISD kept its schools closed for extended Spring Break and moved to distance learning in response to the novel coronavirus. Brownsville and Cameron County remain under shelter-in-place orders to slow the spread of COVID-19, the infection caused by the virus.

The district stopped distributing the meals on Tuesday but is coordinating with city authorities so that people picking up meals don’t receive police citations.

At a BISD Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday afternoon, the weight of the decision to pause meal distribution because of social distancing concerns was evident in Gutierrez’s voice.

“The meal program has been a very difficult decision for me,” he said. “We have postponed the meal program. … We’re evaluating every day … it hurts me to see kids not get meals. I’m reconsidering.”

BISD finds itself in a difficult position, on the one hand wanting to provide badly needed meals and on the other not wanting to violate shelter-in-place orders.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture had required students receiving the meals to be in the car with their parents for BISD to receive funds. But that violated social distancing guidelines.

“We’re not doing anything other than to serve the population that needs it the most,” board member Eddie Garcia said. “We represent one-fifth of the population of Brownsville.” Trustee Philip Cowen said, “no one gets in a line for an hour and a half unless they need to.”

“How do you turn someone down,” Gutierrez asked, pointing out that the meals are available to anyone 18 or younger. “We need to get together with the county judge and the city mayor. It’s not our doing, it’s the USDA. The food pantries are running low and a lot of the parents do not have SNAP benefits.”

Nereida Cantu, deputy superintendent for Business and Operations, said BISD chose the USDA option that allowed the district to serve meals to the most students.

Last week USDA put out a news release saying districts could serve the meals without students being present in the car, but didn’t say it would reimburse the districts if they weren’t.

Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting Anysia R. Treviño, deputy superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, said 14,087 instructional packets and 2,818 electronic devices had been picked up by elementary school parents for distance learning. Middle school packets totaled 6,445, with 622 devices picked up. For high schools 8,084 packets were picked up, with 1,791 iPads, Chromebooks and internet hot spots distributed.

Treviño and others pointed out that BISD, like other districts across the nation, was forced to adopt distance learning overnight. She said that for attendance and grading purposes, the fifth six-weeks, which had been underway when the coronavirus emergency began, will apply, according to the Texas Education Agency.

TEA has said that STAAR tests and End of Course exams will not be administered this year.

Both Treviño and Cantu made detailed Power Point presentations about curriculum and instruction, and district operations, respectfully, which were to be posted to the BISD website so parents can review them.

Gutierrez said he intends for BISD to have graduation ceremonies this year even though they will have to be postponed into June, July or even August.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com