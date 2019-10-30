BISD board censures Erasmo Castro

The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees has censured board member Erasmo Castro, expressing its disapproval “concerning recent occurrences, some on social media, which have demeaned the board as a whole."

The action came at a special-called board meeting on Wednesday during which the board released a statement of disapproval for Castro’s actions.

“This board condemns personal attacks by Mr. Castro against the board and individual board members,” the statement reads. “An attack against one board member is an attack against all board members including Mr. Castro himself. We will not tolerate this, and thus we express to Mr. Castro, as sternly as we can express it, that such attacks have no place in BISD.”

In recent months Castro has run afoul of the board of trustees, some parents and the community at large. His actions have resulted in complaints from parents, particularly concerning his posting images of students on his web pages.

The statement noted that while all seven trustees hold the office of trustee, the office itself belongs to the public, and it is the board’s duty to protect the good name of BISD, the board and individual board members.

