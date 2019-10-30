BISD board censures Erasmo Castro - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

BISD board censures Erasmo Castro

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Stories

Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 12:58 pm

BISD board censures Erasmo Castro By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees has censured board member Erasmo Castro, expressing its disapproval “concerning recent occurrences, some on social media, which have demeaned the board as a whole."

The action came at a special-called board meeting on Wednesday during which the board released a statement of disapproval for Castro’s actions.

“This board condemns personal attacks by Mr. Castro against the board and individual board members,” the statement reads. “An attack against one board member is an attack against all board members including Mr. Castro himself. We will not tolerate this, and thus we express to Mr. Castro, as sternly as we can express it, that such attacks have no place in BISD.”

In recent months Castro has run afoul of the board of trustees, some parents and the community at large. His actions have resulted in complaints from parents, particularly concerning his posting images of students on his web pages.

The statement noted that while all seven trustees hold the office of trustee, the office itself belongs to the public, and it is the board’s duty to protect the good name of BISD, the board and individual board members.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 12:58 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]