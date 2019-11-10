BISD bans Castro from campuses, events

The Brownsville Independent School District has banned Board of Trustees member Erasmo Castro from all BISD campuses, facilities and events until further notice.

The board issued a statement late Friday saying it had sanctioned Castro and that he would only be allowed to attend board meetings.

“As per board attorney the board has sanctioned Mr. Erasmo Castro by banning him from any and all BISD campuses, BISD facilities and BISD events until further notice by the Board of Trustees,” the statement says. “Mr. Castro will only be allowed to attend BISD board meetings.”

The statement comes after the board voted at its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday to take action on sanctions against Castro. Friday’s statement appeared to be clarification of the action taken. At a previous meeting the board censured Castro, “expressing its disapproval concerning recent occurrences, some on social media, which have demeaned the board as a whole.”

In response to the sanctions announced Friday Castro again said he was being retaliated against.

"I have recordings to prove everything I've posted so far. I will be posting on other corruption this coming week," he said in a text message.

"BISD Attorney with the board have the power to do as they please. They have put together a narrative and unfortunately are attempting to use community in their desperate attempt to silence," the message said.

At recent meetings several members of the public have come forward during the public comments period to make accusations that Castro had been going onto BISD campuses unannounced, taking photos of his himself with students and posting them on his Facebook pages. At least one parent has filed a formal grievance against Castro involving such accusations.

The vote at Wednesday’s meeting was 6-1, with Castro voting against.

Thereafter he posted a lengthy statement on his Facebook page condemning other members of the board and accusing them of self-dealing and taking bribes.

“I have always shared my concern with vendors putting money in the pockets of board members in order to secure contracts with what is the biggest school budget ($600 million a year) south of San Antonio. It is my belief that board members have become creative in the way they collect these monies,” the statement begins.

On Thursday Castro said he believes he is being retaliated against because he went to law enforcement with his concerns.

Meanwhile, the district attorney’s office filed DWI charges against Castro on Wednesday stemming from a traffic accident that occurred Sept. 3 at East Morrison Road and Stagecoach Trail. Castro was charged with a Class B misdemeanor. Also, Castro earlier this week filed a motion to dismiss a petition calling for his removal from office that was filed in response to the DWI charges.

