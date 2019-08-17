BISD among tops in Valley, state; District earns A accountability rating

The Brownsville Independent School District performed better than many districts in the Rio Grande Valley and in Texas in 2018-2019 state accountability ratings officially announced Thursday by the Texas Education Agency.

BISD earned 92 out of 100 possible points for an A. That was better than IDEA Public Schools and a host of Valley school districts including Edinburg, the new BISD superintendent’s former district, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo and Harlingen.

BISD Superintendent René Gutiérrez said the rating shows the district is “providing quality instructional programs in our classrooms.” He thanked the BISD Board of Trustees, along with the community, parents, teachers and staff for supporting the programs BISD has in place.

“Our challenge now is to continue to develop new innovative instructional programs to offer to our students to be academically successful,” he said. BISD will now review the data on which the rating is based to find areas where it can improve.

South Texas ISD received a 97, the highest Valley score. Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District received a 94

IDEA Public Schools charter school district received an 89.

However. Gutiérrez cautioned that IDEA could have received the 89 because one of its campuses received a rating of “improvement needed.” TEA rules prevent such districts from receiving an A no matter how high its other schools score.

That happened to BISD last year and to Edinburg CISD this year, he noted. In BISD Lincoln Park School improved 35 points this year from “improvement needed” to earn an A.

The Harmony School of Innovation Brownsville charter district earned a 91.

In Hidalgo County, McAllen ISD earned a 93, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, which is of similar size and often compared to BISD, earned an 87.

In Cameron County, Harlingen CISD earned an 89, La Feria an 87, Point Isabel 89, Rio Hondo 87, San Benito 85 and Santa Maria 84.

Raymondville, in Willacy County, earned an 88.

Statewide, 257 traditional ISDs and 44 charter school districts received A ratings, while 622 traditional and 55 charter districts received a B and 114 traditional and 40 charter districts received a C. There are about 1,200 traditional and charter school districts in Texas.

