Best of the best: Herald hosts annual Readers’ Choice Awards

With tamales, pozole, cake, cookies and more delicious food The Brownsville Herald hosted its annual Readers’ Choice Awards celebration Thursday evening at the IBC Bank where more than 100 attendees enjoyed the festivity.

“It is an honor to receive a Readers’ Choice Award because it is our local community who votes for the best in their opinion. This isn’t a ‘check a box’ vote. Our readers have to write or type in the name of the business or person they choose to nominate,” the glossy magazine for the event reads. “For our readers to take the time to fill out a survey means they recognize the best of the best.”

This year winners include Anita’s Gourmet, Cristy’s Cake Shop, IBC Bank, Brownsville Coffee Shop #2 Inc., Monterrey Tortilleria, Texas Southmost College, Cano’s Flowers and Gifts, Lola’s Bistro, Dodicci Pizza and Wine and more.

“We are very excited, very proud and very humbled to win for the second year in a row, especially since I’ve only been in town for 10 years. I come from New York and it is very challenging and a lot of hard work to compete in Brownsville,” co-owner of Anita’s Gourmet, Avi Schwarcz, said in an interview. “Especially with tamales and it just feels good and I look forward to winning next year, too.”

Attendees of the event enjoyed the tamales from Anita’s Gourmet. Schwarcz said 10 years ago he would not have imagined that he would have a business of Mexican food.

“But I am very happy I made that move. I learned a lot,” he said. “I learned about giving back to the community and I’m very, very happy to give back by being part of Brownsville Chamber, Mitte District ... it’s good.”

Also at the celebration, attendees enjoyed pozole from Brownsville Coffee Shop #2. Owner Jovita Chase said she is really excited and thankful to receive the award. This is the first year the restaurant has received the award.

“I’ve had that restaurant for 45 years. I’m very proud because it was a surprise for me,” she said. “I did not know I had won until I had the [advertising team from The Herald] visiting to tell me.”

During the ceremony, Publisher Frank Escobedo said it is a privilege for him to be part of this and that he thanks all the staff from IBC Bank and The Herald for making the event possible.

“Like always they do a wonderful, wonderful job,” he said.

