Benavides wins fourth term as Pct.1 county commissioner - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Benavides wins fourth term as Pct.1 county commissioner

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:57 pm

Benavides wins fourth term as Pct.1 county commissioner By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Sophia C. Benavides, the Pct. 1 Cameron County Commissioner since 2006, was re-elected to office Tuesday by a comfortable margin, garnering 4,576 votes to 1,668 for her opponent Donald Clupper to win her fourth term as commissioner.

Complete but unofficial results showed Benavides winning with 23 of 24 precinct reporting.

Clupper, a retired Brownsville Independent School District teacher who ran on a pledge to work for the creation of well-paying jobs, not just service type low-paying jobs, opposed Benavides for the Democratic nomination. There were no Republican candidates for the post.

Benavides was appointed to the Pct. 1 post in 2006 following the death of her late husband, longtime Pct. 1 commissioner Pedro “Pete” Benavides. She was first elected in 2008 and won re-election in 2012 and 2016.

“I’m ready to continue my work for progress in Cameron County and Precinct 1,” Benavides said Tuesday night as she waited for vote totals to be posted outside the central jury room at the Cameron County Courthouse.

Benavides expressed gratitude to all the people who have supported her over the 13 years she has served as commissioner. Among accomplishments while in office, she cited these in particular:

>> Road improvements.

>> Bringing healthcare to the community center on California Road

>> Economic development in Precinct 1.

>> Improvements to the county’s coastal parks, including $30 million at Isla Blanca Park and $3.5 million at E.K. Atwood Park.

She also supported the merger of the Rio Grande Valley’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas.

“ This move will put us at the table so we can tap into discretionary funds that we wouldn’t have been able to access before,” she said.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:57 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]