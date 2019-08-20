Beautifying Downtown: City receives AARP grant to transform 14th Street Plaza

On Tuesday, the City of Brownsville received a $20,000 giant check from the AARP Community Challenge grant to beautify the 14th Street Plaza.

The AARP (formerly the American Association of Retired Persons) Community Challenge grant is part of the nationwide AARP Livable Communities Initiative, which helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages.

“This grant will impact this community because we’ll have some extra improvements that are being done in the community and this is going to serve as a hub for multigenerational families to come in to downtown to access different activities,” Veronica de Lafuente, associate state director for AARP, said. “Downtown is very vibrant, the colleges are right here, we have merchants that are out and about in keeping this area vibrant, new businesses are relocating here as well to keep this area which is so abiding with history and taking advantage of showcasing the history that is in this community and the multigenerational families that live here.”

Grant award winning projects are designed to: create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities; demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” by engaging residents and policymakers in accessing, understanding and using data to increase quality of life for all; deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements; and support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options.

Lafuente said AARP had a walkability study expert visit Brownsville a few months ago and he said the city is a gem. Lafuente said the city is so rich in history and culture that it is important to come in to visit and to come back to live in Brownsville because there are so many new activities that take place in the community.

“We had a walkability study expert who came down to Brownsville and we walked through here and he was like ‘Wow, Veronica, you have a gem of a city here’,” she said. “The most important thing is that we have a well-deserving community here in Brownsville that deserves so much more and I think that with the pool of different nonprofits, our universities, the county, the school districts, everything that comes together as a whole to make this community strong and more vibrant is more reason to come down and enjoy what we have here and take advantage of the livelihood that we have here in Brownsville.”

City Commissioner John Cowen said he hopes this transformation will attract more people to visit the area and experience downtown in a meaningful way.

“We are the second most historic city in Texas and I think bringing more people here, to experience as a community, encourages reinvestment in our downtown as well,” Cowen said. “There are going to be some improvements to this park and that’s a great thing for our community. Living in a walkable community is obviously a healthy way to live and as a commission we are going to be working on exploring how to make that achievable for everyone.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com