Back-to-school health fair set for Saturday

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 8:15 pm

Staff Report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Independent School District will hold its annual back-to-school health fair and backpack give-away from 8-11 a.m. Saturday in the BISD Central Administrative Building cafeteria and gymnasium at 708 Palm Blvd.

The event, now in its eighth year, has come to serve as an informal kick-off for the new school year. Classes begin Aug. 14, a little earlier this year than in years past.

“It’s a way to generate excitement to go back to school and it’s also a good time to find out if your child’s immunizations are up to date,” said Rosa M. Pones, BISD Health Services administrator. She said the event provides many of the things students and parents need to get a successful new school year underway. These include:

>> Free backpacks while supplies last

>> Free school supplies

>> Free haircuts

>> Free immunizations

BISD has shot records on file for current and returning students. Those new to the district should bring their shot records, Pones said.

Both Brownsville hospitals, Valley Baptist and Valley Regional, will be at the health fair, she said. Blood sugar and blood pressure screenings will be offered.

Many BISD departments will be there as well, including transportation, counseling, bilingual and migrant education, among others.

Additionally, more than 60 informational booths are planned. Participants include the Mexican consulate, Driscoll Children’s Specialty Clinic, Su Clinica Familiar and other community agencies and organizations.

“Sometimes our community members are not aware of all of the free services that are available,” Pones said.

