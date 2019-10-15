B-Metro celebrates 40 years of service

Brownsville Metro kicked off a system-wide celebration on Tuesday marking 40 years of existence as a public transit system.

Today B-Metro will honor its employees, and on Thursday the system will offer free rides everywhere in Brownsville that B-Metro travels to commemorate 40 years of service since the city launched what came to be called the Brownsville Urban System, and later, B-Metro.

“Our mission has always been to provide safe, efficient, professional and reliable public transportation with courtesy and concern to all of our passengers, visitors and residents of our community,” B-Metro Director Norma Zamora said as she welcomed the public to the celebration at center court of the B-Metro Multi-Modal Transportation Center at 14th and Jefferson streets in downtown Brownsville.

Zamora has headed the city’s transportation department for 20 years and proudly made reference to the 1.4 million passenger trips that B-Metro provides annually, making it the most widely used public transportation system in the lower Rio Grande Valley. When the system was chartered Brownsville was the only city in Texas with a private bus system, according to a Brownsville Herald news clipping from Jan. 25, 1978 provided by the city.

Zamora said B-Metro is at the point now of improving the quality and increasing the frequency of service on its 13 routes throughout the city. She said B-Metro is undertaking a realignment of routes in an effort to improve and expand service. The aim is to reduce wait times. “It’s all a matter of finding the funding to expand the routes,” she said. “Our goal now would be to increase the service to areas within our community.”

City Manager Noel Bernal, also referring to the system’s ridership figures, said they reflect a growing city and transportation system that is being used.

For a city Brownsville’s size, “there isn’t a more vital service than transportation,” he said. “It’s important also to keep it modern.”

Zamora also mentioned that B-Metro is providing rides throughout its system without cost to students at Texas Southmost College with valid student identification. The transit service also is partnering with H-E-B food stores to provide ridership cards to H-E-B customers near the downtown store, which is closing.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com