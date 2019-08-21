Auto-pedestrian accident leaves one dead

Brownsville police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one person dead this morning.

The accident happened at about 6 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue.

According to neighbors, the driver of a 2004 Dodge Durango struck a man who was crossing the avenue. He died at the scene.

Witnesses said the driver was taken in to custody by the Brownsville police. No information on the driver or his condition was immediately available.

The Brownsville Herald has contacted Brownsville PD for comment and is waiting for a response.

Traffic headed from Minnesota Avenue to Ruben M. Torres Boulevard was backed up for about four hours.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

