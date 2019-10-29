Authorities seize methamphetamines and marijuana in separate incidents

A stash of methamphetamines worth over $2 million and $750,000 of marijuana were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents and officers in the Rio Grande Valley over the weekend.

Reports from the agency detailed four separate incidents including traffic stops and searches of abandoned vehicles resulting in the discovery of large bundles of narcotics.

On Oct. 26, Rio Grande City agents working near Garceno discovered an abandoned vehicle loaded with eight bundles of marijuana weighing 456 pounds. CBP estimated that the street value of the haul was over $365,000.

The following day, CBP Office of Field Operations officials working Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in Pharr conducted a search of a vehicle attempting to cross into the United States.

Officers referred the green Ford F-150 pickup truck for further inspection and searched the vehicle using non-intrusive imaging equipment. CBP officers discovered over 115 pounds of stashed methamphetamines, worth over $2.3 million.

The 59-year-old Mexican national from Reynosa was arrested and released to agents with Homeland Security Investigations, according to a CBP press release.

One day later, agents attempted to stop a silver sedan in Brownsville. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, hit a concrete barrier, and attempted to evade arrest. Inside the sedan, officers discovered over $362,000 of marijuana, weighing 453 pounds.

CBP agents also recovered abandoned bundles of narcotics near Rio Grande City on Monday, inside of which they found 33 pounds of marijuana worth over $26,000.

