Attorneys seek evidence in Atkinson case

Attorneys for BISD vice president Sylvia Atkinson have submitted documents asking federal prosecutors to reveal any evidence and potential deals with co-conspirators that could be used against the official during trial.

The documents consisted of a motion for discovery and a “motion to reveal the deal” filed in the court records on Monday.

The hearing was not listed on the public docket, although Atkinson’s attorney Noe Garza was present at the federal court in Brownsville on Monday afternoon.

Atkinson is charged with eight felony counts alleging soliciting and accepting bribes in exchange for Brownsville Independent School District contracts. She is out on bond.

The first of Atkinson’s “motion to reveal the deal” asked the court to grant an order that would require the government to disclose the existence of any writings, recordings, and photographs which relate to offers made to individuals in exchange for testimony.

The document specified that those items would be related to “bargains” - whether consummated or not, with persons connected directly or indirectly with Atkinson’s federal bribery charges and violations of the Travel Act.

Atkinson’s attorneys Garza and Dale Robertson also asked for writings, recordings, and photographs related to deals offering “immunity or special consideration.”

A section of the motion asked for the dates that bargains were reached, the dates on which negotiations were undertaken, and any notes obtained by prosecutors detailing such negotiations.

The attorneys asked for the results of any polygraph examinations given to witnesses, as well as any assistance the government has provided for witnesses to remain in the United States despite not having a visa or legal status.

A brief filed in support of the motion cited several federal cases to substantiate claims that Atkinson’s due process rights would be violated if any deals offered by the government were not made available to her attorneys.

The second motion for discovery asked the court to order the United States Attorney to produce and permit Atkinson to inspect, copy, or photograph a series of items that could be in the possession of the government.

These included “tangible objects” obtained from Atkinson or any co-conspirator, as well as all books, papers, or documents that the government used to indict the BISD official.

Attorneys asked for a written description of any wire, oral, or electronic communications in which Atkinson was intercepted.

These descriptions would be accompanied by a statement on how the government intends to use any such communications as evidence in its case.

The request also included any communications that were obtained with the consent of any parties listed in the indictment.

Two other individuals listed in the indictment were a federal agent posing as an employee of local advertising and film production company Pink Ape Media, as well as a “collaborating individual.”

The motion asked the government to give Atkinson access to fingerprints, blood samples, clothing, and hair fiber alongside any photographs and videos.

Attorneys requested all statements, confessions, or admissions made by Atkinson and any witnesses or law enforcement.

Any documents signed by Atkinson and any physical or mental examinations of witnesses were also requested.

In addition, the attorneys asked the court to reveal all names and addresses of individuals who have been interviewed by government agents.

Garza and Robertson finished the motion by asking for testimony transcripts, FBI and local arrest and conviction records, as well as the names, identities, and whereabouts of any informants who provided information leading to Atkinson’s arrest.

The attorneys specified that they wanted information on whether potential informants were paid to give information on Atkinson or any co-conspirators, and any exculpatory evidence that could be used in Atkinson’s favor.

