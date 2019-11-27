Attorney who embarked solo walk along border finishes journey

On Oct.3, Austin attorney Mike Hull started his solo walk at the Texas-Mexico border to see the face of fear and listen to the stories of asylum seekers and people who live along the border. This week, exactly on Nov. 24, Hull ended his journey in El Paso, completing 994 miles following the Rio Grande.

The attorney, 60, started his journey on Boca Chica Beach and was only carrying water, a backpack that contains one change of clothes, a rain jacket, a sleeping bag, a device that tracks him and some food.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Hull said he discovered that the border is so much more than immigration. He shared his journey constantly on his Instagram account, @thisland2019.

“It is an entire culture with unique food, art and folk tales,” he said in the press release. “There is a pervasive, constant kindness that begins and ends with water, then food. Everywhere I went I was offered water, then food. I didn’t see one person who wasn’t kind and considerate.”

Hull said the people along the border are misrepresented in the immigration narrative. He added there was a mother who drove 20 miles out of her way to buy breakfast for him.

“None of this makes the national news. I believe the people along the border feel misrepresented in the immigration narrative,” he said.

The traveler said he wanted to listen without an agenda and that the concerns from safety arise from fear and a loss of hope. During his journey, Hull also spoke to law enforcement officials.

“They, like everyone else he met, started with offering water and ended with concern for his safety,” the press release reads.

Hull slept in a tent and concentrated on the spirit of hope, grace and love. He said he heard so much and so many people trusted him with their stories.

“Sometimes, to keep my mind from wandering, I would count each step with the word hope until I reached 1,000, then I would count steps with the word of grace, then love,” he said. “I left this journey filled with hope. I know that we can find common ground.”

