Attorney seeks to have charge against him dismissed

Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 8:30 pm

Attorney seeks to have charge against him dismissed BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Seventy-year-old Brownsville attorney Guillermo Vega, Jr. filed a petition asking a federal court to dismiss a charge in which he was accused of failing to file a financial reporting form required while operating his law firm. Vega was sentenced to over a year in prison in October.

Vega filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus on Tuesday in response to his conviction on Count 7 of an indictment handed down by a grand jury on Nov. 12, 2015. It accused Vega of failing to file the paperwork required after receiving a cash payment from a client of over $10,000.

On Wednesday, an order was filed dismissing his petition because Vega’s conviction is not final since he is appealing the court’s decision.

According to an October press release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas, Vega received $25,000 in cash to represent Heriberto Bazan on a charge off attempting to transport ammunition into Mexico.

He failed to file a FinCEN form, which is required by law when a business receives over $10,000 in cash, officials said. The press release also accused Vega of attempting to obstruct justice by tampering with a witness.

In section IV of the petition filed on Tuesday, Vega alleges that the statute of limitations for failure to file the FinCEN form is three years and would have run out on March 4, 2014.

He argues that the government did not return an indictment until November 2015 and failed to file an application with the court to delay the statute of limitations before prosecuting his case, as proof of the delay was never provided to Vega.

Vega pleaded guilty to the charge on May 23, 2018 as part of a plea agreement.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen, in Houston, who handed Vega a 13-month prison sentence and three years of supervised release. Vega was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine and $126,253 in restitution for unpaid taxes.

He agreed to surrender himself to the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons at a later date. A response to the habeas corpus petition has not yet been filed.

