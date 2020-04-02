Attorney fights to get asylum seeker released amid virus concerns

An asylum seeker who has been detained in Port Isabel for over two years is fighting for his release amid concerns raised by attorneys, advocates, and healthcare professionals nationwide that coronavirus will spread rapidly in immigration detention facilities. M.B.D, an asylum seeker from Guinea, fled his home in October 2015 after he was imprisoned and tortured for participating in a peaceful demonstration on behalf of a political candidate in Conkary, Guinea, according to court records.

Documents filed by attorney Peter McGraw in an attempt to get his client released argued that M.B.D. “has never received an individualized hearing before a neutral arbiter on behalf of to determine whether his detention was even necessary.” The man initially fled to Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he remained for two months until his passport was stolen. He arrived at the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in August 2017, where he requested asylum with a separate I.D. card, according to the documents.

ICE has been the subject of nationwide calls to release immigrants being held in the agency’s custody while the country responds to the outbreak.

The Texas Tribune reported on Wednesday that roughly 60 immigrants held in the South Texas Processing Center in Pearsall, operated by GEO Group, were pepper sprayed this week while staging a protest over concerns including a lack disinfectant and other precautionary measures.

An open letter penned to ICE Acting Director Matthew T. Albence by over 3,000 U.S. medical professionals called for the preventative measures to combat the spread of the virus, including the release of non-violent offenders who cannot properly practice social distancing

while incarcerated. The doctors cited “crowded and unsanitary conditions, poor ventilation, lack of adequate access to hygienic materials such as soap and water or hand sanitizers, poor nutrition, and failure to adhere to recognized standards for prevention, screening, and containment.” “The frequent transfer of individuals from one detention facility to another, and intake of newly detained individuals from the community further complicates the prevention and detection of infectious disease outbreaks,” the letter stated.

ICE guidance published on how the agency is addressing the spread of COVID-19 in its detention centers states that the agency’s Health Service Corps “isolates detainees with fever and/or respiratory symptoms” and observes the detainees for a specified period of time.

“IHSC staff consult with the local health department, as appropriate, to assess the need for testing. Detainees without fever or respiratory symptoms who meet epidemiologic risk criteria are monitored for 14 days,” the agency states on its website. The attorney feels the situation is urgent and is currently looking into options including making a request for the court to make an emergency order for temporary release pending a full decision on M.B.D.’s habeas application. “I haven’t heard any discussion from the government about releasing him. They’ve filed things in court recently suggesting they intend to keep him detained,” said McGraw of his client. “We raised the issue of the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the government said they wanted some time to address that. And there’s nothing to suggest that [M.B.D.] has any history of violence or that he’s any risk of danger to the community if he’s released.”

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com