Athletics & TSC

Texas Southmost College has on-campus athletic facilities just begging to be used.

There is the vacant baseball field last used by a college team in 2012. There's a soccer field next door to the baseball field and situated close to the Recreation Center that rarely has been used since the University of Texas at Brownsville men's and women's soccer teams completed their seasons in the fall of 2014.

Also, Manuel Garza B. Gymnasium, site of matches for the two-time NAIA national champion UTB-TSC volleyball team (2011 and 2013), is used these days primarily for classes and pickup basketball games. Not that many years ago, packed crowds regularly turned out at the gym to watch the UTB-TSC volleyball team win matches on a regular basis and go to nationals.

Daya Bracero-Venegas played volleyball for UTB-TSC from 2007-2009 and stayed on as a team manager in 2010. She now coaches volleyball at Lopez High School.

She remembers recently driving by the TSC baseball field and soccer field and thinking, "It's sad, and it's just a waste (of available facilities)."

Still, there are some signs athletics could be making a comeback at TSC. The sport that appears to be leading the way is men's soccer, which went 4-0 as a club team last fall and is set to play a seven-game schedule (three home matches, four away) this September and October, also as a club team.

Although it is not certain right now, TSC may field a women's soccer club team this fall, too.

Either way, is seems TSC is testing the waters with soccer in hopes of joining a junior college conference within the next five years or so if things continue to progress successfully.

"Everyone knows Brownsville is the capital of boys (high school) soccer (in the state)," said Art Rendon, a TSC board of trustees member since 2014 and an advocate for bringing back the junior college's athletic program. "I couldn't speak for the other trustees, but I think everyone (on the board) is interested and excited (about the possibility of having an athletic program).

"I think five years (of turning TSC's club squad into a full-fledged team and member of a conference) is a realistic possibility," added Rendon, previously a veteran educator with Brownsville ISD. "But (as trustees) we have to be careful. There's a cost involved. The board's priorities right now are funding (for the school) and making sure students are getting a quality education that allows them to transfer (to a four-year college)."

Rendon said there are positives about bringing back athletics at TSC.

"We have the infrastructure in place (with these already existing athletic facilities)," he said. "It always makes it exciting to attend a school that plays sports. It makes it exciting for the ones who are playing the sports, such as soccer, too."

Just how did TSC end up with its athletic facilities, but no athletics?

It's the story of how UTB separated itself from TSC a few years prior to merging with the University of Texas-Pan American to form the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, which opened during the fall semester of 2015.

Since then, all the athletics of formerly UTB and UTPA have been played based at UTRGV's Edinburg campus at the NCAA Division I level.

The history of sports at TSC is extensive with quite an eventful past.

TSC has played athletics since it opened as Junior College of the Lower Rio Grande Valley in 1926. Past sports at the college have included football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, track & field, boxing, golf, tennis, badminton and even fencing.

Rendon said he and fellow TSC trustee Adela Garza met with TSC president Jesus Roberto Rodriguez approximately one year ago to emphasize to him that Brownsville's top soccer talent is going elsewhere these days to continue playing the sport in college.

"That was one of the reasons we met with the president, so we can find a way to keep some of our soccer talent from going somewhere else (to college)," Rendon said. "We wanted to bring a focus on that."

Mario A. Zamora, the boys soccer coach at Pace High School, is scheduled to become the TSC club team's coach this season. He will succeed Jose Espita of Porter High School.

"I see a lot of potential for this TSC team," Zamora said. "I think we can make an impact for the school (through soccer). I would look forward to TSC getting into a junior college conference sometime in the future."

Zamora said practice for the Scorpions will start in August with the first game of the season scheduled at home on Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. against UTSA.

The TSC soccer season during the fall semester with games on Saturdays won't conflict with Zamora's UIL soccer season at Pace that begins in January.

Rendon said reviving TSC's athletic program beginning with soccer is an interesting possibility.

Of course, local athletes earning scholarships to stay at home and play their sports at TSC would be a positive for the community, too.

"Let's see what the future holds," Rendon said.