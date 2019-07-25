Athletics & TSC: Venegas’ journey highlights what college once offered

Like it did for so many others, Daya Bracero-Venegas' college experience made a significant impact on her life, especially during her time playing volleyball at the University of Texas at Brownsville and Texas Southmost College from 2007-09.

"There were not a lot of fans there (for our matches) when I first started," Venegas said. "Then we started winning, and after that the gym was always packed.

"It meant a lot to me (to play for UTB-TSC)," she added. "We went to (NAIA) nationals in 2007 and got fifth. We went back in 2009 and placed fifth again. I have a lot of great memories of being with my teammates. We were a family."

It was an enjoyable time of playing highly competitive volleyball for UTB-TSC that soon shaped Venegas' future as she was hired to coach her sport at Lopez High School in 2016. Once with the Lady Lobos, she joined former college teammate Jacquelynn Touchet as a coach.

A native of Puerto Rico, Venegas came to UTB-TSC in 2007 by way of Miami (Florida) Dade Community College. A talented 5-foot-11 setter who could also hit with power and play the back row, Venegas, whose last name then was Bracero, played for the Scorpions before graduating in 2010, the season she served as the team manager.

Venegas still holds UTB-TSC school records in assists for a match (67), season (1,880) and career (3,133).

She treasures the memories of her college volleyball career. Now at Lopez and entering her second season as the main coach, Venegas has an important message she passes on to her volleyball athletes.

"My dream for these girls is that they can see through my journey that anything they wish to accomplish (is possible) with the right mindset and commitment to their goals," Venegas said. "When I left my home in Puerto Rico to play in college, I left with nothing. I didn't have my family to rely on. Everything was new to me, including the language.

"But I did not let fear stop me," she added. "I worked twice as hard. I trained twice a day, worked and went to school. I want student-athletes to understand that their dreams are achievable. However, nothing comes easy. They need to put in the time, stay focused and work hard. And never make excuses. If they want it, they need to go get it."

Volleyball started at TSC in 1969. It enjoyed quite a bit of success during the 1980s under coach Jack Loff. The Scorpions made it to the junior college national tournament several times and finished second twice (1988 and 1991), but "Team Sting" never managed to come away with a national title.

That all changed upon the arrival of Todd Lowery as UTB-TSC's coach in 2009. He coached the team through 2014, which was its final season leading up to UTB's merger with UT-Pan American to form UT-Rio Grande Valley in August of 2015. Just prior to then, TSC had separated from UTB and continued as a junior college, but with no athletic program. The athletic program at UTB-TSC was placed on hiatus following the end of the 2015 spring semester, and its sports shifted to UTRGV, where they were played at the NCAA Division I level.

The volleyball program thrived until the very end in Brownsville.

UTB-TSC made it to the NAIA national quarterfinals in 2007 and 2009 with 36-9 and 34-3 records, respectively. The team advanced to the national semifinals with a 38-2 record in 2010 before winning a national championship in 2011 with a 32-2 record. Lowery had coached two national champions at the NAIA level at a South Dakota college prior to coming to the Brownsville campus.

There was another national semifinal finish for UTB-TSC in 2012 with a 30-2 record. The team's best showing came in 2013 with a second national championship under Lowery and a 37-0 record.

The team reached the NAIA final during its last season in 2014 and finished as the national runner-up.

From 2006-2014, UTB-TSC went 100-7 in the Red River Conference. During Lowery's six seasons as coach, the team went 205-14 overall and 76-0 in conference, never finishing out of first place.

After the college athletic program in Brownsville was disbanded at the end of the 2015 spring semester, Lowery was hired as the volleyball coach at UTRGV. He has brought never-before-seen success to the NCAA Division I program in Edinburg.

For the UTB-TSC athletes, regardless of the sport, competing at the college level was a memorable experience that ended all too soon for them.

Venegas can't help but be grateful for her time at UTB-TSC.

"People see me and remember that I played there," she said. "It's good (to have had that experience). The girls (at Lopez) look up to me because I played there. It's something that helped me get my job."