Athletics & TSC: The college has a varied, somewhat successful athletic history

Texas Southmost College boasts a history of colorful and extensive athletic competition at the junior college level.

Starting in the 1920s, TSC has competed in football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, track & field, boxing, golf, tennis, badminton and even fencing. Bowling, pington, sailing, surfing and bait-casting were other recreational sports at the college.

TSC merged its athletic program with the University of Texas at Brownsville in 2006 and enjoyed success at the NAIA level primarily in volleyball, soccer and baseball until the 2014-15 school year. That's when college sports in Brownsville shifted to Edinburg and UT-Rio Grande Valley with its NCAA Division I athletic program.

Going back, there were some good times athletically for TSC.

"The college has had some winning teams over the years that have brought our sports community (of Brownsville) together," said Rene Torres, a Valley historian who was an instructor at UTB-TSC and in Brownsville ISD starting in 1971, while also serving as a board of trustees member at TSC as well. "There was a lot of enthusiasm from the community once people saw the college had some winning teams. It was that way with volleyball, and also for baseball and soccer."

Sources of information for this story regarding the history of athletics at the college include "The first 70 Years: A History of High Education in Brownsville" by Carl S. Chilton Jr. and "A Scorpion Sports Legacy: Reflecting upon 75 Years of UTB/TSC Athletics" by John B. Hawthorne and Marco De Leon. Story information also was obtained from past articles in The Brownsville Herald.

TSC, initially known as the Junior College of the Lower Rio Grande Valley, officially began holding classes on Sept. 21, 1926, with 84 enrolled students. There were 12 faculty members. The junior college originally held classes in the same location as Brownsville High School on Palm Boulevard before moving to its present site.

The school became Brownsville Junior College in 1931 and the name changed again to TSC in 1949.

Different eras have marked the rise and decline of various sports at the college.

"Few people realize the sports that have been played since the very beginning at TSC," Torres said. "What's amazing is the first year TSC opened (in 1926), they fielded a football team."

Football was one of the first sports at TSC. The team's first coach was Raymond Plato.

The Scorpions' main rivals initially were the Edinburg Junior College Broncs (later Pan American University and now UTRGV) and the Kingsville Teachers College Javelinas (now Texas A&M-Kingsville). The Scorpions also played Valley high school teams.

The first victory for the Scorpions in football came in October 1926 when the Scorpions captured a 6-0 road win at Raymondville. San Benito and Donna were two other high school teams the Scorpions played.

The Scorpions also went against other college opponents such as Texas Lutheran, San Marcos State Teachers College, Lamar, Schreiner and St. Mary's.

Edinburg Junior College pinned a 59-0 loss on the Scorpions in 1927 only to see the Brownsville team come back and win 7-0 in 1928.

The Scorpions defeated the Texas A&M freshman in 1930 and 1931. The 1930 score was 19-6 and the Scorpions edged the Aggies 14-6 in 1931.

The 1930 team, which went 6-0-1 and was coached by Red Irvine, was highly regarded as a headline in The Brownsville Herald proclaimed: "Scorps Hailed as Valley's Best Elevens of All Times." The Scorpions outscored opponents 223-8 in 1930. The only tie came against St. Mary's 6-6.

In 1937, the Scorpions even put on a free clinic to teach interested persons from the community about the fundamentals of football to stimulate interest in the game.

One of the local athletes in the late 1940s who played multiple sports for the Scorpions was the late Frank Maldonado. He later became a Valley coach and successful local businessman. Maldonado competed in football at TSC in 1947 before transferring to the University of Colorado, where he played two seasons of baseball for the Buffaloes.

Things didn't continue all that well for the Scorpions in football, however. A 101-0 loss to Del Mar College of Corpus Christi during the 1951 seemed to doom the sport at TSC and it never returned after the 1951-52 school year. A photo from the 1951 game against Del Mar in the TSC annual had a caption that read, "There's nothing much to say, except that we got whupped."

Interest beyond football was transferred to other sports at the college such as basketball (1940s to mid-1970s), volleyball (1969-2014, NAIA national championships in 2011 and 2013) and baseball (1956-1961, 1974-2012. Men's and women's soccer started in 2006 at the NAIA level for UTB-TSC and enjoyed success until the athletic program at the Brownsville college was disbanded at the end of the 2015 spring semester.

Men's soccer finished second in the nation in NAIA during its final season in 2014 with a 24-1 record.

Over the years, the volleyball team played its home matches at Manuel Garza B. Gymnasium, which opened in 1959. The volleyball team also placed second in the nation in NAIA during its final season in 2014 with a 34-5 record.

Men's basketball was also an important sport at TSC from its start in the 1940s until 1975. One of the program's enduring and memorable coaches was Werner Steinbach, who started his tenure with the basketball team in 1956 and coached until the late 1960s. Steinbach's time at the college lasted 29 years as a coach/teacher.

The highlight for TSC baseball came in 1977 when the Scorpions qualified for the Junior College World Series for the first and only time. The Scorpions journeyed to Grand Junction, Colorado, where TSC finished among the top eight teams out of 540 in the country.

The 1977 Scorpions featured ironman pitcher Cesar Perez of Rio Grande City, who had a 93-mph fastball, and outfielder Tony Villarreal, who led the team in batting (.289) in 1977 and later coached football at Port Isabel, PSJA North, Hanna and Weslaco High.

That season, the 29-7 Scorpions defeated the likes of powerhouses San Jacinto, Blinn, McClennan and others in the playoffs, winning six times in all, to qualify for the CWS.

Once in Colorado on their way to Grand Junction while traveling through the Rocky Mountains, the team saw snow, stopped its bus borrowed from Pan American University in Edinburg and got off to have a snowball fight. Many of the players had never seen snow.

Of the 17 players on the 1977 ballclub's roster, 14 were from the Valley. Their coach was Jimmy Dodd.

To get to the CWS during the playoffs, Perez was the pitcher who started and finished a pair of nine-inning games as a starter with one day's rest in between. He also relieved and finished two other games in which Oscar Guzman and Harry Cavazos were the starters.

"I am humbled and honored to have been a baseball player at TSC in 1977, and proud to have participated in the CWS with a group of RGV athletes," said Perez, now a successful attorney with offices located around the state. "It is a feeling that one cannot forget, and an honor that nobody can take away.

"This 'Band of RGV Brothers' became such a close-knit group that we pushed each other to be perfect, and we worked hard to achieve our goal to win as many games as we could," added Perez, who was drafted by two major league teams while in college, but opted to pursue a career in law. "As a result, we wound up playing in the CWS. Of course, none of this success would have materialized without Jimmy Dodd teaching us discipline and teamwork."

Perez was inducted into the RGV Sports Hall of Fame in June.

Besides the previously mentioned sports, there were other, less prominent sports that have shined over the years at TSC.

TSC fielded a strong track & field team in the 1940s that won the junior college state championship, triumphing with 45 points compared to 37 points for runner-up San Antonio Junior College.

Carl Otsuki, a sprinter and football player from San Benito, highlighted the Scorpions' showing at the state meet in College Station by winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchoring the final leg of the Scorpions' 440-yard relay. During that time, the Scorpions did well at the Border Olympics in Laredo, too.

Also, the Scorpions had a boxing team for a brief time during the 1940s that produced four Golden Gloves champions. They were heavyweight Ruben Blanco, light heavyweight Henry Sanchez, middleweight Lloyd "Cotton" Marr and welterweight Randy Schott.

Looking back, perhaps the most unlikely of sports to thrive at TSC was fencing. Still, it was a sport that proved to be a winner for the Scorpions.

Fencing began at the college in 1939 with E.E. Deason as the instructor/coach. That season the Scorpions competed at an invitational tournament at Baylor University in Waco. Participants included Baylor and Texas A&M.

The men's team won the event for the Scorpions, while the school's women's team won by forfeit and still staged an exhibition that was described by tournament fencing officials as "beautiful, according to a newspaper report."

The Scorpions' showing in Waco earned the Brownsville fencers an invitation to a college competition in Dallas later in 1939.