Athletics & TSC: Soccer may return

There are signs the athletic program at Texas Southmost College is making a comeback.

Soccer appears to be leading the way.

Starting in the 1920s, TSC has competed at the junior college level in football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, track & field, boxing, golf, tennis, badminton and even fencing. Bowling, pington, sailing, surfing and bait-casting were other recreational sports at the college at various times.

TSC merged its athletic program with the University of Texas at Brownsville in 2006 and enjoyed success at the NAIA level, primarily in volleyball, soccer and baseball until the end of the 2014-15 school year.

That's when college sports in Brownsville shifted to Edinburg and the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley with its NCAA Division I athletic program. It was an outcome of the merger between UT-Brownsville and UT-Pan American. The end result was no more college athletics for the Brownsville campus since the 2015 spring semester was completed at UTB, which previously had separated itself from TSC to fulfill its merger requirements with UTPA to form UTRGV.

Now it appears soccer could be a part of TSC's future because it already has become one of the school's current activities. TSC fielded a men's soccer club team in the fall of 2018 to apparently test the waters to see how the Scorpions might fare as a full-fledged sport at the junior college level at some future point.

The TSC club team went 4-0 last fall and was coached by Jose Espitia, the current soccer coach at Porter High School. The TSC season didn't interfere with Porter's soccer season because the Cowboys' season begins in January.

The Scorpions also earned a scrimmage victory against a UTRGV club team of Brownsville.

"(Having a TSC soccer team) is good news for the city," said Jose Espitia, who coached the Scorpions during their initial club season. "The school wanted a team of local players. They wanted to showcase the local talent. I heard about it and became interested (in coaching the team).

"I'm pretty sure we did way better than what they expected," Espitia added. "We had open tryouts We were able to gather together a good group of players, and I was fortunate to have five players from Porter who already knew my coaching style."

During their 2018 season, the Scorpions defeated Incarnate Word Academy of San Antonio 7-1, Prairie View A&M 3-2, Abilene Christian 9-1 and UT-San Antonio 4-0.

Espitia said it was a matter of getting the players from different Brownsville schools to play together as a team.

"We had to get them to know each other (as teammates, not city rivals)," Espitia said. "I told them, 'Look at the front of your (TSC) jersey -- you're playing for Brownsville and no longer for just Rivera, Lopez, Porter, (Brownsville) Veterans and Hanna. You're representing Brownsville now.' They made friends and became a Brownsville team.

"It was a good experience," Espitia added. "There were (TSC) board members and Recreation Center employees at our games wearing TSC shirts, so that was awesome. It was beautiful."

Espitia said he recently started Specific Soccer Academy in Los Frenos for young children in addition to his duties at Porter, so he won't be able to continue coaching the Scorpions. Pace coach Mario A. Zamora is scheduled to take over as coach of the TSC club team.

"It was a good start for the first season," Espitia said. "We had players with experience in big games in high school. They made a good impression."

Espitia, who was assisted by Adrian Navarro and Ernesto Martinez, referred to players on the TSC team from Rivera, who won a Class 6A state championship in 2015, and his own players from Porter, who captured a Class 5A state title in 2016. Both Rivera and Porter teams went undefeated through those seasons.

On the TSC squad from Rivera were Artemio Romero, Eduardo "Lalo" Salinas, Jose M. Villanueva, Isaac Cedillo, Eduardo Rojas and Christian de los Santos. The Porter players were Ricardo Rios, Jose Pardillo, Alexis Anzures, Urield Sepulveda, Anthony Cuellar, Daniel Ramos and Israel Cabrera.

From Hanna, the players were Alberto Huerta, Juan Hernandez and Jesus Garcia, while from Brownsville Veterans Memorial, the players were Modesto Hernandez and Abel Martinez. Also on the team from Lopez were Sebastian Benavides and Andres Arteaga.

"Playing for TSC was a great experience," said Cuellas, a center back on defense. "It felt like an all-star team with the best players from each high school playing on the same team. It was successful.

"Going undefeated through our season showed people that there is (very competitive) soccer in the Valley," Cuellar added. "It was especially good to be coached again by my high school coach at Porter. It was a blessing."

Cuellar and teammate Salinas said they look forward to playing for the Scorions again this season.

"It was a wonderful feeling to represent Brownsville against other Texas teams," said Salinas, a left fullback on defense. "I got to play with many other fellow Rivera friends and with players from great schools like Porter and Lopez.

"It was an amazing feeling to have our families come to the field and see us play for TSC," Salinas added. "It's hard to express what a good sensation it was to see how great Brownsville is at playing soccer.

"I would also like to say all the thanks goes to Coach Espitia (and the assistant coaches) for getting us together to play as a team. It's hard when three (or more) teams come together (like we did), but they managed to get us to do it perfectly and we had a great season."