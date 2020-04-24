Asylum seeker files petition seeking release from detention

A diabetic asylum seeker in immigration detention in Los Fresnos has filed a petition asking ICE to release him light of the COVID-19 pandemic and his heightened risk of succumbing to the virus if he were to become infected.

The suit alleges inadequate treatment for the man’s diabetes over the course of his 16-month detention at the Port Isabel Detention Center. According to the complaint, S.T. was placed in removal proceedings following a positive finding in his credible fear interview by an asylum officer and was later denied parole.

His asylum case is pending, with a petition for review in process at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and motions to stay his removal pending with both the Fifth Circuit and the Board of Immigration Appeals, according to the lawsuit.

Allegations listed in the document are the latest insight into a concerns raised by local advocates and attorneys over an alleged lack of access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand soap inside the facility, as well as an inability to socially distance in crowded dormitories.

Prior to his detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, S.T. was controlling his diabetes through diet, medication, and monitoring his blood sugar levels carefully with a finger-prick testing device, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Brownsville on Wednesday.

“His diabetes is out of control. His diet is not suitable for a diabetic and he has been denied a diet that is suitable. The treatment he is receiving is inappropriate and inadequate. He has gone blind in one eye,” the document stated.

The man’s attorney argued that as such, S.T. is exceptionally vulnerable to COVID-19 and is likely to suffer potentially life-threatening consequences if he were to be infected.

The listed respondents have “twice curiously denied [S.T.]’s request for release to the care of a responsible sponsor on an Order of Supervision or with a bond, either with or without electronic monitoring,” the complaint stated.

S.T.’s finger-prick testing device was taken from him when he was processed into PIDC, according to the complaint. The man requested release to a sponsor in Weslaco on April 7 and received a denial from a deportation officer with no reasons given. The same request was sent to the ICE San Antonio Field Office and was denied, in writing, with no reasons given for the denial, the complaint stated.

ICE stated it does not comment on pending litigation.

