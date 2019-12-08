Artist at work: Julian Rodriguez can take the heat

Julian Rodriguez doesn’t play with fire but he does work with it, something he finds enjoyable.

A lecturer with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Art and director of the Rusteberg Art Gallery on the university’s Brownsville campus, Rodriguez has deep experience in ceramics and metalworking, both of which involve copious quantities of fire and heat.

With a bachelor’s in art from St. Edward’s University in Austin and a master’s in ceramics and sculpture from University of Texas-Pan American, the Mission native worked in production pottery around Austin and ornamental blacksmithing in the Round Rock area in the late 1990s before working at A&M Kingsville for several years and then finally coming to Brownsville in 2013.

The Herald caught up with Rodriguez in the Rusteberg Building sculpture studio on campus.

“I built a forge a while back,” he said. “We have it outside, where we can heat up the metal. And we have one anvil. Every now and then when a student is interested I’ll take them one-on-one and get them going on metal forging, because it is tough.”

Not many students are as comfortable around fire as Rodriguez, who likes the idea of harnessing it to create beautiful and useful things.

“That’s one of the things that attracts me to this stuff, is being able to do something that not everybody could do,” he said. “Some of the kilns outside, we take them up to about 2,800 degrees Fahrenheit so they can cook these glazes. There’s a skill involved in all that too.”

Making a living as an artist isn’t easy, Rodriguez acknowledged. He spent many an hour on street corners trying to sell his ceramic cups, bowls and other creations before landing the production pottery job in Austin. Rodriguez still sells an occasional piece but is concentrating less on selling since he started teaching, though he’d like to get back into it.

“Every now and then I get lucky,” he said. “I want to try maybe some of the farmers markets.”

Another ongoing project is Rodriguez’s “folk saints” series, the uncanonized ceramic offspring of his own imagination. He introduces San Alumiño, patron folk saint of aluminum, gripping a plastic garbage bag in one hand and two aluminum cans in the other. There’s Santa Tamales, patron folk saint of tamales, spreading masa on a husk. Joining them is Saint Ladder of the Anti-Wall, fingers laced and hands cupped to give whoever needs it a leg up.

“I figured everybody needs a patron saint,” Rodriguez said.

He also makes representations of actual Church-sanctioned saints, such as Saint Therese, The Little Flower. Rodriguez, who’s also gotten into wood sculpture in the last several years, said being an artist for a living is pretty gratifying.

“Being able to make a living out of something that you create and that’s going to be around for a while, and that other people are going to enjoy using in their daily lives, I think there’s a connection there between the maker and whoever gets to use it at the end,” he said. “So there is some satisfaction in that.”

Rodriguez seized the opportunity of the interview to invite the public to visit the Rusteberg Gallery, with a new exhibit each month, and to support art and the artists who make it. Exhibition information can be found on the gallery’s Facebook page.

“Right now we have the graduating senior exhibit,” Rodriguez said. “Part of their capstone is to have a final senior exhibit. That went up on Monday and it’ll be up until the end of next week.”