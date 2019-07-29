‘Art versus Wall’: RGV artists manifest political concerns through art

Schreiner University is hosting a series of art pieces including photographs, paintings and ceramics as part of its exhibit “Art versus the Wall” with more than 10 artists from the Rio Grande Valley.

Recurring themes at the exhibit include family, childhood memories from Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley, wildlife and the Rio Grande River.

The university is located at 3090 Pablo Kisel Blvd. and opens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Curator Gabriel Treviño said they transformed the campus into an art gallery to show how the policy changes in the country are affecting local artists. He said he asked every artist how the changes in politics influence them.

“You have this tone of Mexican-American influence on these cultures and it’s obviously there because we are in the region, but there’s also subtle things that invites us to say that there are paintings of a border wall or a wire that is being used as a metaphor for something that is causing a division in these cultures instead of the fusion that we most admire of being in a bicultural region,” he said. “This is a nice way to reflect on this region and see what artists are doing and how things like these are affecting them.”

Mayra Oyervides, Director of Schreiner University, said it is important for the community to see how living in this “transporting region” influences local artists. She said the exhibit is a documentation of history.

“It is a large part of our culture and it is also important to see how living in this transporting region has an influence or not in our local artists,” Oyervides said. “It is a humanitarian effort and we feel that the policies that are being put into place affect us somehow, maybe simply because it is our own people and we want to raise awareness.”

Liliana Ede is exhibiting a piece named “Atrapada” or “Trapped” that was inspired by the children who are suffering in places such as Central America. Her painting depicts a child sitting on a little chair while the room is covered in wires, making the child look trapped.

“All these kids are not going to grow up like we did. That we would go out and play on the streets and had this imaginary world,” she said. “All these kids that are coming here walking from Central America with their parents, they don’t have a normal childhood and it makes me think about all the violence.”

Alma Castillo, one of the artists who also exhibits work at this art show, said it is important for her to participate in this event because she has experienced the border crisis first hand.

“For some people, having these issues with the wall and everything may not affect them, but for me, it personally does. I am an immigrant, but I am not an immigrant because my family has been here for generations,” she said. “Because I have family on both sides of the border and going back and forth it is a crisis, and I can see how it affects them over there (in Mexico) and how it affects us over here, too.”

One of Castillo’s artwork includes a painting named “De Aquí y de Allá” (From here and From There) that represents her own experience as a Mexican-American living in the United States. The piece is made on papel amate, one of the most widely available Mexican indigenous handicrafts. It is usually made in small villages in northern Puebla, northern Veracruz and southern Hidalgo State, Mexico.

“The piece represents me, because I’m from here and from there, too.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com