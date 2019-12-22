Area jobless rates see upturn

Jobless numbers for November took a turn upward in the Brownsville-Harlingen Metropolitan Statistical Area, rising to 5.4 percent from 5.1 percent the month before.

Statewide, the jobless rate continued at a historically low rate of 3.4 percent, marking the sixth straight month of record low unemployment which started in 2019. The number matches the lowest unemployment rate since tracking began in 1976.

In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA, the jobless rate jumped sharply to 6.1 percent. In October the rate was 5.6 percent.

In the Corpus Christi MSA, the November rate rose to 4.0 percent from 3.9 percent. In San Antonio-New Braunfels, the jobless rate remained steady at a low 2.9 percent.

“Six months with a 3.4 percent unemployment rate is a tribute to hard-working Texans statewide,” said TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel. “As 2019 comes to a close, we will continue to implement innovative solutions to enhance worker training and allow continued growth for businesses in the new year.”

Texas employers added 336,700 jobs over the year. Total nonfarm annual employment growth was at 2.7 percent in November and has held at or above 2.0 percent since February 2018.

“Texas added 35,200 private sector jobs over the last month, marking 115 months of consecutive growth for our great state,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “We’re putting people to work, including individuals with disabilities, transitioning foster youth and our military veterans. This is what Texas does best.”

Leading job growth in November was Education and Health Services with 10,200 jobs added, followed by the Trade, Transportation and Utilities industry adding 8,000 jobs, and Manufacturing which added 6,300 jobs.

The Midland MSA recorded November’s lowest unemployment rate with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.1 percent, followed by the Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock MSAs, each with an adjusted rate of 2.5 percent. The College Station-Bryan and Lubbock MSAs each recorded the third-lowest rate at 2.6 percent.

