Arctic cold front moving towards the Valley, wind chill 20 to 30 degrees

An arctic cold front is moving towards South Texas later this evening and it will be followed by very strong north winds that will make the Valley feel like its freezing.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says wind chill temperatures will feel like 20 to 30 degrees Tuesday morning, so a wind chill advisory will be in effect all day Tuesday.

The advisory covers Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo and Starr counties, and all the cities in those areas.

The NWS has also issued a wind advisory that will go into effect at 6 p.m. and run through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Strong northerly winds of around 25 to 35 miles mph with gusts of up to 45 mph will make their way across the Valley as the front gets here.

Driving a high profile vehicles or large trucks may be difficult. Forecasters suggest you bring in lawn furniture, trash cans or any other items that could easily be blown over.

"We've included a slight chance of sleet, as known as ice pellets, in the forecast for parts of Zapata, Jim Hogg, and Brooks Counties tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, with the best chances of seeing frozen precipitation between 6 AM and noon," the NWS said in a news release.

A gale warning remains in effect from 6 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Waves will be building nine to 13 feet near shore and 10 to 14 free offshore.

They also anticipate power outages.

The high temperatures on Tuesday will range from 41 to 45 and the low temperatures falling between 36 to 41 degrees.

There is a 70% chance of rain on Tuesday.

