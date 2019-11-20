Appeals court rulings uphold two cases

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued two rulings impacting cases based in Cameron County on Wednesday.

In each case, the Court denied defendants’ petitions to have their cases re-examined as a result of alleged unlawful detention.

Basilo Cruz of Brownsville pleaded guilty to two counts regarding possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana, the latter between five and 50 pounds.

Cruz was sentenced to two concurrent 5-year jail terms on Oct. 29, 2018, and filled out an application for a writ of habeas corpus to appeal his sentences in early October this year. His petition was dismissed as a result of “non-compliance, ” according to court records.

Meanwhile, Brownsville resident Jesus Torres pleaded guilty in March 2016 to count II of a three-count indictment in which he was implicated in the sexual assault of a child, all second degree felony offenses.

Torres was sentenced to 14 years in prison with credit for time served. He applied for an initial writ of habeas corpus in Jan. 2019 and again in early September.

His petition was similarly dismissed, with the court citing a section of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure stating that an additional application for a writ of habeas corpus challenging the same conviction can only be considered if the current claims were not addressed in the first petition.

