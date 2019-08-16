Appeals Court denies Elizondo charged twice

A case against former Brownsville Fire Chief Carlos Elizondo that alleges he misued money from the Brownsville Firefighters Association will likely move forward following a ruling by the 13th Court of Appeals.

The court ruled Thursday in favor of a June 11, 2018 decision by 107th state District Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr. in which he denied a motion by Elizondo’s attorney that the former fire chief was being charged twice for the same crime.

Eddie Lucio, who is representing Elizondo, filed a writ of habeas June 15, 2018 arguing that the state violated his constitutional protections from double jeopardy by “subjecting him (Elizondo) to multiple punishments for the same offense.”

In its decision, the 13th Court stated “Because Elizondo’s multiple-punishments claims is not ripe…he failed to present a cognizable claim for pretrial habeas relief.” “Accordingly, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in denying Elizondo’s applications.”

“We affirm the trial court’s denial of Elizondo’s pretrial applications for writ of habeas.”

Elizondo was arrested and later indicted on a charge of theft and misapplication of fiduciary duty over allegations he stole from the firefighters association in October 2017. Elizondo was not fire chief at the time of the alleged theft

In the complaint, it’s alleged that Elizondo made improper ATM cash withdrawals totaling $8,000 from the association’s political action committee while he was association president from January 2014 to 2016.

In earlier interviews, Elizondo denied the allegations and said the charges were filed against him for political reasons.

In a separate case, Elizondo has been reindicted on charges related to computer security.

His Aug. 7 indictment on six counts of computer security breach supersedes an 11 count indictment on computer security breach charges filed against him in 2017.

The indictments pertain to allegations Elizondo accessed the Brownsville Fire Department Emergency Reporting System while suspended by the city. He did not have the consent of the City of Brownsville to access the reporting system.

It is unknown why the other five counts in the earlier indictment were dropped.

In a statement, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said ‘“The case against Carlos Elizondo remains pending and no comment is available at this time.”

Elizondo is expected to be arraigned on the new charges Tuesday. His trial date is scheduled for Sept. 16.

