Apartment complex, duplex and house burn

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 9:40 pm

Apartment complex, duplex and house burn By Mark Reagan and Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Brownsville firefighters suspect a fire that destroyed a small apartment complex, duplex and a home may have been intentionally set. The blaze Friday afternoon happened near East Monroe and 10th streets around 3 p.m.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarret Shelton said the apartments and duplex were vacant. He said they requested an arson dog to the scene, but the dog could not be deployed because the fire was too hot.

Shelton said high winds and heat contributed to the spread of the fire which took one and a half hours to contain.

“It was too hot and windy. It was very stressful for the firefighters,” he said. “They had their work cut out for them.”

Sheldon said once on scene, the main job the department had was to keep the blaze from spreading. He said six engines, a ladder truck, several support vehicles and an ambulance were called to the scene.

He said no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters rescued two dogs, which were reunited with the family living in the house.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, August 9, 2019 9:40 pm.

Calendar

Calendar

