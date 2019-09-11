Annual Day of Caring events returning to Brownsville

Would you like to give back to the community?

On Saturday, United Way of Southern Cameron County kicks off its annual campaign with a Day of Caring—a morning full of service projects undertaken by companies and organizations that participate in the United Way campaign.

“ :It’s a way of having donors see firsthand some of the work they support and add a bit of volunteerism to their monetary gift,” said Traci Wickett, president and CEO of the United Way of Southern Cameron County.

The morning begins at 8:30 a.m. with a rally at IBC’s El Ranchito (on Alton Gloor east of Paredes Line Road), and then projects begin at the various locations at 9 a.m.

All projects should conclude by noon.

Here’s a list of the projects and the companies participating:

>> Brownsville Police Department will paint a dorm room at Ozanam Center;

>> Valley Regional Medical Center will assemble care bags at Valley Regional Medical Center;

>> Brownsville Public Utilities Board will paint stripes in the United Way parking lot;

>> Two Walmart stores will plant shrubs and flowering plants at Monica’s House;

>> Walmart will refurbish the Born Learning Trail at Dean Porter Park;

>> Rich Products will decorate bags for the Snack Pack Project (food for kids at risk of going hungry over the winter break from school.) They will decorate the plain cloth bags with drawings and inspirational messages. This happens at United Way of Southern Cameron County, at 634 E. Levee St. in Brownsville.

>> Keppel AmFELS will mulch and refurbish the playground at Moody Clinic;

>> Cameron County—County Clerk’s Office will weatherize the playground equipment at Friendship of Women’s Shelter;

>> Valley Baptist Medical Center will help Guadalupe Middle School to put together bags for Summer Scholars;

>> IBC Bank will decorate Tip of Texas Family Outreach for the Zombie Run;

>> Wells Fargo will pack backpacks for Del Castillo Elementary Vello classrooms. This happens at UWSCC;

>> Brownsville Housing Authority will host its annual trash bash.