Ancient cultures celebration slated for Saturday

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 9:45 am

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 9:45 am

Ancient cultures celebration slated for Saturday BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

Brownsville will get a blast from the far, far distant past on Saturday courtesy of the city’s first Ancient Mexican Cultures celebration, to be held at Historic Market Square, the Brownsville Performing Arts Academy and Half Moon Saloon.

The free, family festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and features lectures, artists and artisans, food, fashion, live music and dancing.

Presentations will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brownsville Performing Arts Academy, with featured speakers including anthropologist Tony Zavaleta, artist Mark Clark and author Kevin Garcia.

Zavaleta will talk about Aztec history, while Clark, who ran Galeria 409 in Brownsville for many years before relocating to Corpus Christi several months ago, will exhibit and discuss paintings from his “Mexica Series.” Garcia’s presentation is titled “How Mesoamerican Gods Created Sports.”

Revival of Cultural Arts (ROCA) will give a dance demonstration starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Market Square commons area, followed by the Azteca ballet performance Mexikatl at 5:30 p.m. Local family band Ensemble la Mision will perform from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by Danza: The Aztec Experience. At 7:45 p.m., the Edinburg Folklorico Group will present a dance demonstration.

Headlining the event is Sak Tzevul, an indigenous rock band from Chiapas, Mexico, who will begin performing at 8:30 p.m.

Gilberto Velasquez, who organized the event, said he wants it to become an annual, bi-cultural event between Brownsville and Matamoros. This year, the Mexican consulate in Brownsville is bringing in 30 vendors. The city of Brownsville is sponsoring the event, which is also supported by the Brownsville Historical Association and ROCA.

Velasquez said that it’s an especially good time to celebrate ancient Mexican cultures considering that this year is the 500th anniversary of the arrival in Mexico of Hernan Cortes, conqueror of the Aztecs.

“Nobody as far as I know is doing anything except us,” he said.

Check the complete event schedule on the Ancient Mexican Cultures Facebook page.

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, October 4, 2019 9:45 am.

