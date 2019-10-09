Amphitheatre to host inaugural concert Saturday

The new Cameron County Amphitheatre at Isla Blanca Park will host its inaugural concert on Saturday featuring Sublime With Rome.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

The new amphitheatre is situated in Dolphin Cove on South Padre Island and has seating for 4,285. It overlooks the Brazos Santiago Ship Channel offering a great view of the Gulf of Mexico and the Laguna Madre. County officials are hopeful it will become the preferred venue for viewing SpaceX launches as well as for everything from concerts to school events, weddings and vow renewals.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said getting the facility up and running is great news. The soft opening and ribbon cutting held Oct. 5 “kind of showed what’s possible out there, what we’ve got,” he said.

None of the other venues have the view of the Gulf or the seaside experience that the amphitheatre offers, he added.

“Seats are still available, so we’re inviting everyone to come out and join us for the first concert,” he said. Two local bands, Lost Puppies and The Scoundrels, will open the show.

Treviño and Cameron County Pct. 1 Commissioner Sofia C. Benavides said the facility also is expected to spur economic development.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the public enjoy this facility,” Benavides said.

Funding for the $2.1 million project was through the county hotel-motel venue tax that voters approved in 2016. GIGNAC Architects, Inc. was the architectural firm, HALFF Associates the engineering firm and Noble Texas Builders the general contractor.